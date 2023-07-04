SANTA ROSA — New Mexico’s economy delivered exceptionally strong job growth in May and, along with falling unemployment levels, the state is now seeing the highest number of jobs in its history, the Governor’s Office announced recently.
The state added 20,900 jobs over the year in May 2023, according to Department of Workforce Solutions, Economic Research & Analysis Bureau data. The increase brings the total number of jobs in New Mexico to 869,400, the highest ever, and follows four strong months of gains.
New Mexico’s unemployment rate is currently 3.5%, below the national average.
“The robust job growth in New Mexico is proof positive that we are enacting all the right policies to grow our economy,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a news release announcing the job gains. “We are paying people a livable wage, providing child care for working parents, and making it easier for employers to find prepared candidates by putting more people through college and technical training.”
“The economic policies of Gov. Lujan Grisham and this administration are working,” Economic Development Department Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes said in the news release. “EDD is coming off two record-breaking years for job creation with LEDA and JTIP. We are making strategic investments in job-growth, recruiting new businesses to the state and helping home-grown small businesses expand. This is how we build wealth and expand economic security for New Mexico’s families.”