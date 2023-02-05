Railyard Park Conservancy in Santa Fe is a current Healthy Soil Program grantee. The nonprofit is utilizing the grant to remove weeds and cover the soil’s surface with organic matter – all by way of goats grazing. The New Mexico Department of Agriculture is accepting grant applications – specifically from Individual Applicants – for its Healthy Soil Program from Friday, Feb. 17 until Friday, April 21. (Photo courtesy of Railyard Park Conservancy)