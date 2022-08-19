The New Mexico Military Institute Colts are coming off their best season in 17 years, which featured a
District 4-3A title and a playoff victory.
For veteran head coach Randy Montoya, the challenge is to build off of that success despite losing nine seniors to graduation and several more underclassmen that transferred.
“We lost some kids after Christmas last year, lost more over the summer, but that’s par for the course,” Montoya said. “We do have some good returning talent, but there’s a big crop of new kids. Our numbers are good, we just have to figure out where all the pieces of the puzzle fit.”
Montoya hopes his experienced offensive linemen and senior quarterback Juan Badillo will be able to hold down the fort while a young group of skill players learn on the fly.
“Juanito (Badillo) is a three-year cadet, he’s been in the system for a while and I told him that his leadership will be a major factor in this where this team goes,” Montoya said. “We also have a couple linemen up front in juniors William Rosser and Gabriel Richardson. Those two guys have been a key to our success and we’ll need them more than ever.”
Last year’s squad was freshman heavy, so Montoya is excited to see how those players will progress as sophomores.
Montoya said the success of the junior college Broncos has helped make NMMI more visible to high schoolers.
“Everybody benefits from that kind of success,” he said. “We’ve had a couple kids that saw the Broncos on TV and they wanted to see what the Institute was all about and decided to attend. The Broncos really put us on the map last year.”
The Colts faced Eunice in a scrimmage on Aug. 11, less than two weeks after the team had its first practice of the year.
“Our time is very scheduled and limited around here so we try to maximize that time,” Montoya said. “A lot of public school players have been working together for months. They don’t get the weight room time I would like them to have and we don’t get to take practice late or grab a few extra reps.”
Despite the challenges, Montoya believes NMMI is a great place to learn and play.
“They get humbled real quick. There’s always a couple you don’t think will make it, but when they buy in, turn it around and then say ‘If it wasn’t for the Institute, I don’t know where I’d be’… that is satisfying,” Montoya said. “There are bigger things in life than football, but football can teach you a lot about life.”
The upcoming campaign features four home games, including the final regular-season home game against district rival Dexter. Last year, NMMI picked up its first win over the Demons since joining the district in 2018. The Demons defeated NMMI handily from 2018 to 2020, but hopefully last year’s 17-15 win down in Dexter will propel the matchup to greater local rivalry status.
Five of the first seven contests are on the road, including three in a row against McCurdy, Texico and Hagerman, as well as a trip to Albuquerque to play Hope Christian at Nusenda Community Stadium.
The season kicks off Aug. 19 against the Mescalero Apache Chiefs at Colt Field on the NMMI campus. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.