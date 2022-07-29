New Mexico Military Institute plans to continue its efforts to strengthen cadet leadership skills, and it is working with an expanding group of international schools to bring more students to the school here.
Those are just two of many changes expected for the 2022-23 academic year for the high school and junior college, which saw some cadets returning in late July and has an Aug. 11 start date for classes.
NMMI, which had 820 cadets enrolled in fall 2022, is considered a “specialty” school in the state because it receives some state funding.
The Commandant's Leadership and Character Development Program began in January 2022 and has been awarded a grant from the New Mexico Higher Education Department.
While additional information will come in the weeks ahead, the program is described in a letter posted to the NMMI website by Maj. Gen. Jerry Grizzle, NMMI president and superintendent, as a means to improve intrapersonal skills such as social and emotional learning, mental health and wellness. The four-semester program also is meant to strengthen leadership principles used at the troop, squadron and regimental levels in the cadet corps.
The Institute is also returning to a practice that will separate high school cadets and college cadets into two squadrons, which Grizzle indicated is supported by cadets, faculty and staff.
Commandant Col. Thomas Tate said in a video announcement that junior college students will live in Saunders barracks, while high school cadets will live in Hagerman barracks.
“High school will lead high school. College will lead college,” Tate said. “We're not separate corps. We are going to be one corps united under two squadrons or battalions.”
The Board of Regents recently approved an admissions agreement with Colégio Tiradentes in Brazil.
NMMI Director of International Affairs Christhina Starke said the K-12 school has about 15 locations, with plans to expand to 30 sites within a few years. The school serves the dependents of military and law enforcement officers and has more than 25,000 students, Starke said.
The admissions agreement provides a discounted tuition for Colégio Tiradentes students, who Starke said have to adhere to strict procedures. Under the admissions agreement, Brazilian students will not have to pay the full international student tuition, which for students outside North America is $15,920 for the coming year. Instead, they only have to pay 150% of the in-state tuition rate, which is $2,000 for 2022-23.
For the coming academic year, 30 Colégio Tiradentes students are expected at the Institute, with 15 being exchange students. NMMI then will have the opportunity to send up to 15 of its cadets to one of the Brazilian school locations for the spring semester or an extended summer program, Starke said.
Similar admissions agreements already have been established with schools in Japan, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates as well as the Western University Exchange.
Starke said that she is also working now on agreements with schools in several other countries, including Georgia.
“We have been expanding our partnerships as we expect to see an increase in our student recruitment,” Starke said.
NMMI is at work on many campus improvement projects as well. On July 13, it opened to the public the renovated Cahoon Armory, a five-level athletics and physical education administrative office building with instructional space as well.
Current projects include continued upgrades of the bathrooms, or sink rooms, in the barracks; renovations to the JRT, the student union building; the continued effort to implement energy cost-saving equipment, lighting and controls across the campus, or Post; the installation of video alert and surveillance systems for the Post; reroofing of the Godfrey Athletic Center, the Toles Learning Center and Wilson Hall; and $825,000 in improvements to underground water supply valves for various buildings, which still requires final approval of the New Mexico Board of Finance.
The Institute's 2022 general obligation (GO) bond project, which will be under consideration by statewide voters in November, is the renovation and 7,500-square-foot expansion of the Bates Dining Hall, originally built in 1918. The Institute has been approved by state legislators to receive $4 million toward the project.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.