New Mexico Military Institute will host its Forum on Entrepreneurship March 10-11 at the school’s Daniels Leadership Center.
The discussions are free and open to the public. On Friday, March 10, the presenter will be Sladjana Cvjetinovic of Target Sports USA, an ammunitions company. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with the talk to begin at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, March 11, the presenters will be Tina McGlynn and Dick Varnell. The doors open at 7:30 a.m., with discussions scheduled to start at 8 a.m.
Coordinated by the institute’s Department of Business, the forums have been presented regularly since 2015 to encourage entrepreneurship in the community and among the cadet corps. Varnell, a class of 1962 NMMI alumnus, an owner of Spice Energy, provides funding for the forum, as well as support for NMMI’s business administration curriculum.
The Daniels Leadership Center is located on the NMMI campus off of West 19th Street, across the street from the NMMI golf course.