Leon Hatchig Leonian, left, an internationally renowned researcher known for his work in place diseases, and Soum Sanogo, a professor of fungal plant pathology at NMSU. To mark the 100th anniversary of P. capsici, Sanogo co-authored a paper on key research milestones in the pathogen’s history with a team of scientists from Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. (NMSU News Center photo, Clovis Livestock Market News)