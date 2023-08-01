TUCUMCARI — A local man was found dead in a trash bin near a local car wash last week, but New Mexico State Police investigating the incident said they saw no signs of foul play.
State police wouldn’t identify the man or other details about the case, but Tucumcari Mayor Ralph Moya and Dunn Funeral Home in Tucumcari confirmed it was Danny Bean Kirby, 54.
A caller to the Tucumcari Quay Regional Emergency Communications Center at 4:19 p.m. Tuesday reported a body found in a Dumpster in an alley near the Acqua Mist Car Wash along Tucumcari Boulevard.
Tucumcari Police quickly turned the investigation of the case over to New Mexico State Police. TPD Chief Patti Lopez said she didn’t have any details.
Silver Wilson, a public information officer for NMSP, stated in an email the probe was continuing, but “investigators don’t see any signs of foul play.”
Moya said Kirby, who was disabled, had been living in a house the mayor owned.
A nearby business owner who asked not to be identified said he frequently has seen people rummaging through that Dumpster and others in the area.
The day the body was discovered, the high temperature in Tucumcari was 102 degrees, according to data.