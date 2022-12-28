America has seen more than 600 mass shootings for the third straight year. In their determination not to address the obvious, gun-rights activists have all kinds of creative explanations for this, having to do with societal breakdown or mental health issues or general criminality.
But as a recent New York Times analysis shows, the cause is clear: America has too many guns, and too few restrictions on who can possess them. Beware any politician who claims there is no solution — or that there are solutions that sidestep the obvious need to crack down on what kinds of guns and ammunition are legal and impose universal background checks, red-flag laws and other commonsense reforms.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, America in November surpassed 600 mass shootings for calendar year 2022 (with a mass shooting defined as one having four or more victims). The U.S. is on pace to have about 675 such tragedies by the end of the year. This follows similarly astronomical mass-shooting statistics in 2021 (690) and 2020 (610).
No other developed country in the world has numbers anything like this. In fact, the only other country at all with a higher death rate from mass shootings than America is Yemen - which also happens to have the world's second-highest rate of gun ownership after the U.S.
That's no coincidence, as the recent Times analysis of mass shootings clearly shows. Among its findings:
— Americans make up about 4.4% of the world's population but own 42% of the world's guns -- some 270 million firearms. No other country has more than 46 million guns in civilian circulation.
— Between 1966 to 2012, almost one-third of the gunmen in mass shootings worldwide were American.
— The correlation between the prevalence of gun ownership in a country and the frequency of mass shootings holds even when the U.S. is excluded from the analysis.
— There is no apparent connection with other societal factors like mental health indicators or general criminality in the culture. The report noted, for example, that a person has roughly the same chance of being robbed in London as in New York. But the New Yorker is 54 times more likely to be killed during the robbery.
Gun-rights conservatives can often be heard trying to explain away America's uniquely tragic gun-death record as being caused by something other than the country's uniquely easy access to too many guns. But there's increasingly a sense that many of them believe mass shootings (and the other forms of gun violence that take roughly 100 American lives every day) are simply the price society must pay for a right they believe to be more important than the right to live without this constant shadow of violence.
Only when the voters finally, forcefully reject that political nihilism will solutions become possible.
The views expressed in this column are those of the author.