LAS VEGAS — About 1,000 notices of loss representing more than 1,600 claimants have been filed with the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office since it became available in March, according to Jennifer Carbajal, deputy director for the Claims Office.
Carbajal spoke to a crowd of about two dozen people June 12 at a town hall event at the Las Vegas Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office. On June 7, the office moved from Luna Community College to more permanent accommodations at 216 Mills Ave.
Carbajal also mentioned the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), which is paying flood insurance premiums for those living in San Miguel or Mora County. Angela Gladwell, director of the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office, said that, so far, about 250 claimants have expressed an interest in getting flood insurance paid for by the NFIP.
The program also helps reimburse those who purchased a flood insurance policy elsewhere.
For more information about the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon claims offices, call the helpline at 505-995-7133 or visit the initiative’s Facebook page.