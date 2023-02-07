CLOVIS — Charles Nwanko is resigning as president of Clovis Community College, and the CCC Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Feb. 1 to accept his resignation.
The resignation will not become official, however, until Nwankwo signs the resignation, board secretary Terry Martin said after the vote.
Nwankwo could not be reached for comment.
The board also voted to extend acting President Robin Jones’ contract to act in that capacity for another month, until the board’s next meeting on March 1.
Nwankwo has been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 3.
The trustees acknowledged in late November they had received an investigative report they requested from the Albuquerque law office of Cuddy & McCarthy.
That report capped an investigation that began in May following the board’s receipt of letters of “no confidence” in Nwankwo’s leadership from three professional groups on campus.