Abelardo "Abel" Marquez Jr.
During the early morning of September 3, 2023, Abelardo "Abel" Marquez Jr. passed away at his beloved father's home surrounded by his family and friends at the young age of 32.
Abel was born in Roswell, NM to Abelardo Marquez and the late Beatrice F. Marquez on September 11, 1990.
Abel attended Nancy Lopez Elementary, Mesa Middle School, Goddard High and University High School where he made memorable friendships and endless memories. He continued his education at ENMUR after joining the welding technology program. Even though he became certified he found himself working at Home Depot for six years where he enjoyed his coworkers who later became his friends. He especially enjoyed their lunch breaks at iHOP. Later he took pride in working for Admiral Beverage Corporation for a short period of time. Abel could often be found relaxing at his dearest mother's home keeping a watchful eye on the neighborhood welcoming everyone in without a moment's notice. Cookout's and bonfires were frequent with family and friends.
During football season he enjoyed cheering on his favorite team the New England Patriots and trashing yours. Abel was quick witted so you often found yourself trying to respond to his verbal jabs but there was never any doubt the man had a heart of gold just like his brother Guerito. If you were ever invited to his sister's house you would be greeted to the sight of Abel wrestling his niece and nephews whom he loved very much. He was very hard headed when it came to certain things.
Abel had a love for firearms and was always down to go shooting at the range with his friends. He enjoyed poker nights that he hosted with Beto and his friends. Abel definitely was the one to arrange something for everyone to go by and have a good time. Abel was always ready to get out of town as long as he was not the driver. Odessa was a go to place for him where he could go for China King Bush's tea, Alfreds horchata and some Burlington deals, Albuquerque trip to find some rucas, or Ruidoso for a family reunion. Movies, TV shows and even cartoons were his thing, there wasn't a day that went by without him quoting a movie verse, and when a good Spanish song came on, you knew he would have to throw "un grito." We know without a doubt, Abel is so happy now, to be reunited with his mother, brother and grandfather.
Those left to cherish his memories are his father, Abelardo and wife Bictar Marquez. Stepfather, Beto Mendoza and his children Crystal (Julian) Moreno, Natalie and Luis (Joneah) Mendoza. Sister, Priscilla Ruiz and her husband Anthony Morales. Brothers, Andrew and Louis Jaramillo. Uncle, Leroy Fuentez Nephews, Jose "Bubba", Elijah, Donavan, Josiah and Xavier Morales, and Danny Jaramillo. Nieces, Alicia Morales and Contessa Jaramillo. Cousins, Leroy Fuentez Jr. and his daughter Amaiah Fuentez, Melanie Fuentez and her children David Jr., Dominic and Hazel Servantez, Primo Victor Fuentez and Victor and Serena Rodriguez. Godmother (Nina), Dolores Contreras and her children, Natalie, Lope (Vera), Lucia and Audrianna Contreras. Along with numerous family members. Special Friends: Ivan and Diana Aguilar, Emilio "Teddy Bear" Terrazas, Jose "Pepe" Murillo, Antonio "Tony" Mayogra, Chayanne "Chy Pie" Salazar, Miguel Feliciano and Adam Garcia. Along with many more friends.
Preceded in death by his mother Beatrice F. Marquez, Brother, Jesus "Guerito" V. Marquez, Grandfather, Vicente Fuentez, Uncle Corney Lucero and Godfather (Nino) Lope Contreras.
Those who serve as honorary pallbearers are, Jose "Bubba", Elijah, Donavan, Josiah and a Xavier Morales, David Jr., and Dominic Servantez, Alicia Morales, Hazel Servantez, Amiah Fuentez, Josiah Murillo, lvaney Aguilar and lsiaha and Josiaha Gonzalez.
A viewing will be held Thursday, September 14, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and a Rosary will be on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. both at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory.
Family and Friends will gather after Services at 1211 E. Walnut.