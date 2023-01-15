Adam Ray Trujillo, 32, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or message with Adam’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a viewing from 9 AM to 11 AM on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Church On the Move, with a funeral service to begin at 11 AM.
Adam is survived by his girlfriend, Srah Linares; children: Mariah, Craig, Aalujah, and Izaiah Trujillo; mother, Daisy Perez; grandmother, Annette Trujillo; siblings: Jerry Reed, Valerie Trujillo, and Hito Ortiz (his favorite brother-in-law); aunt, Darlene Moffett; uncle, Paul Trujillo; nieces and nephews: Devin Reed, Joseph Ortiz, Sophia Ortiz, and Sarah Ortiz; cousins: Matthew Quintero, Bobby Ledesma, Brian Neddem, P.A. Trujillo, Mitchell Trujillo, Daniel Showers, Christopher, Jhonathan Ledesma, Big Sexy Ledesma, Jessie Scott, and so many more; the mother of his children, Michelle; and numerous friends, he had so many, but you know who you are.
Adam is preceded in death by his father, Craig Trujillo; stepfather, Doming Perez; cousin, Jason Quintero; aunts: Molly Moffett and Eileen Ledesma; grandma, Maydel Moffett; grandfathers: AJ Moffett and Elison Trujillo; and uncle, Glenn Trujillo.
The family would like to give a big thank you to Adam’s work family for all the support they have provided for them during this difficult time, you were his second family and he loved you so much. Also, a thanks to everyone who reached out, sent prayers, flowers, and for just being there for them through this difficult time.