Adrian D. Martinez, AKA Dre 42, of Roswell passed away Monday, July 11, 2022. A visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, followed by, a rosary at 11:00 am. Mass will follow at 11:30 am.
Adrian was born in Roswell, NM to Helen S. Chavez and Stepfather, Harold (Cunie) Chavez on February 16, 1980. Adrian loved his family and friends and had a sweet loving soul! He was super smart in school receiving many awards for his accomplishments. He, also, enjoyed listening to his music, as well as spending time with his friends. The last day we were able to speak, he was very, very happy. He visited with friends and family. It was a very happy day, and we were blessed to have had such a wonderful day with him. He kept calling me a warrior but in truth, he was our warrior living everyday with illness. But you are no longer suffering my brother, you are at peace, running on water with Jesus. Healthy and happy in God’s embrace, you are a blessing that will be missed and forever in our hearts. You are now Mom’s angel. Watch over her always, brother.
Surviving him is his mother, Helen Sedillo Chavez and pops, E.D. Wilson; sister, Andrea C. Martinez; brother, Jason H. Chavez and girlfriend, Angel Hernandez; niece and goddaughter, Victoria Abigail Jaramillo; nephew, Jason Chavez, Jr.; niece, Adela Rose Chavez; nephew, Drake Anthony Chavez; two special great nephews, Zion J. Salazar and Maddix Bingo Salazar. As well as two other brothers, Danny Martinez and Aztlan Martinez and their families. We would also like to include a special cousin close to our hearts, Monica Acuma, of California. Adrian also had many special friends, Kevin Martinez, James Hernandez, Anthony Horton, Frank and Miguel Romero, Ray and Johnny Castillo, Leo Gonzales and sister, April Gonzales, Anthony and Rudy Montano, Clayton Torros, Manuel Cobos, Steven Gonzales, and Bert (Shift) Jimenez as well as many others. Also, survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. We all love you, Adrian, forever in our hearts!
Proceeding Adrian in death is his father, Harold (Cunie) Chavez; sister, Nancy Martinez; many loving grandparents; brother-in-law, Fermin Bingo Salazar; lifelong friend, Omar Ceballos; as well as three special cousins, Rebecca Adelaida Sedillo, Sabrina Myers Curp; and Aaron Myers.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry and live stream link can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.
“I Made It Home”
I just wanted to let you know that I made it home.
Everything is so pretty here, so white, so fresh, so new. I wish that you could close your eyes so you could see it too.
Please try not to be sad for me. Try to understand. God is taking care of me… I’m in the shelter of His hands.
Here there is no sadness, and no sorrow, and no pain. Here there is no crying, and I’ll never hurt again.
Here it is so peaceful, when all the angels sing. I really have to go for now… I’ve just got to try my wings.
PS… I’ll be the first face you see when you get here!