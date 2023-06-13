Agneda M. Espinoza, 91, went to be with our Lord surrounded by her loved ones on June 7, 2023. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Agneda’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
A Viewing was held on Monday, June 12, 2023, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, with a Rosary that followed at 6:00 PM, at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home, located at 2609 S. Main St, Roswell, NM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 10:00 am, St. John’s Catholic Church, 506 S. Lincoln Ave, Roswell, NM.
Agneda was born on June 23, 1931, in Milagro, NM to Florencio and Carmen Marquez. She was the eldest of 12 children and the only girl. She married the love of her life, Daniel Espinoza on October 25, 1949, in Roswell, NM. Agneda was a homemaker, enjoyed working in her yard, cooking for her family and enjoyed the many times she spent with her friend’s visiting casinos. She made it a priority to be available to anyone who needed her help. Agneda was a Godmother to many and was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church, where she held her faith throughout her life.
Agneda is survived by her sons: Mariano Eddie (Josie), Daniel, Albert (Jennifer) Espinoza all of Roswell, and Charlie (Rose) Espinoza of Grenada, MS; daughters: Cecilia Wilson (Fred) of Porterville CA, Rosemary Rodriguez (Ismael) of Eunice NM, and Dolores Espinoza of Roswell, NM; brothers: Liborio and Harold Marquez of Roswell NM, Tomas and Ernesto Marquez of El Paso TX, Jose Marquez (Olga) of Las Cruces NM, and Amado Marquez (Viola) of Amarillo TX; grandchildren: Daniel Wilson, Anthony (Reyna), Mariano Jr. (Jenn), Israel, Abel, Nick (Kayleen) and Nicole Espinoza, Lisa Bencomo (Anthony), Paul and Kathleen Espinoza, Jimmy Juarez, Carlos (Sandra), Mario and Carmen Rodriquez, Cynthia Aldaz (Eric), Michael (Yanette), David, Joe (Yvette) and Amanda Espinoza (Roy), Chad, Ashley and Jennifer Cereceres; fifty one great grandchildren; ten great great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Agneda is preceded in death by her Husband, Daniel Espinoza; parents: Florencio and Carmen Marquez; grandchildren: Freddie Wilson Jr, Nick Cereceres and Vanessa Espinoza; brothers: Raymond, Jerry, Alberto, Reynaldo and Amadeo Marquez; mother-in-law, Mary Ortega (Fidel); sisters in laws: Patsy, Martha, Virginia and Kieu Marquez, Lela Garcia (Tony) and Alicia Briseno; brother-in-law, Solemon Espinoza; daughter-in-law, JoAnn Espinoza; niece, Leticia Marquez; and nephew, Daniel Marquez. Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Anthony, Nick, Paul, Michael, David and Joe Espinoza, Carlos and Mario Rodriguez. Honorary Pallbearers will be her sons and grandsons: Jimmy Juarez, Daniel Wilson, Mariano Jr., Israel, Abel Espinoza.
The family of Agneda wishes to extend sincere thanks to all the staff, Chaplin Chris Lethgo, nurses (Takiesha, Maureen, Andy Jo and Jenna) at Gentiva Hospice for the care they provided to our mother. A special thanks to Family and Friends for their prayers, love, and support during this difficult time.
Gone from us that smiling face,
the cheerful pleasant ways,
The heart that won so many friends,
In bygone, happy days.
A life made beautiful by kindly deeds,
A helping hand for others’ needs.
To a beautiful life,
comes a happy end,
she died as she lived,
Everyone’s friend.