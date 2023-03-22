On November 5, 1933, Albert James Dye was born to Dorothy McKnight Dye and Thoras Melvin Dye in Roswell, New Mexico. At the age of four, Albert moved with his father to the McKnight ranch northeast of Roswell. For eleven years he attended Roswell public schools and transferred in his senior year to New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI) to prepare for admittance to the US Military Academy at West Point, New York. Upon graduation from NMMI in 1952, he received an appointment to join the Class of 1956 as a West Point cadet. After graduating from West Point he began his career in the Air Force as a pilot for a refueling plane. He continued to climb up the ranks retiring from his last duty as commander of the West Virginia Air National Guard as a Brigadier General in 1988, remaining active in flying C130's until the end. After retirement he was pleased to be honored in the Hall of Fame at New Mexico Military Institute.
Albert worked two careers simultaneously, continuing in the Air National Guard while entering the world of banking. Early in 1960 he moved his young family to Radford, Virginia. While he knew nothing about banking, he was willing to learn and gained the required skills on the job. Several years later in Beckley, West Virginia, he was hired to help start a new bank, Cardinal State Bank. Albert supervised that bank's formation from its initial state to its operational state. Beginning from scratch, Albert hired the employees and acquired all the supplies needed to operate this new bank and its grand opening was held in November, 1971. Albert remaining loyal for over twenty years to Cardinal State Bank as it grew and went through three bank holding company acquisitions and the construction of several large buildings to house its operations. He retired from banking October, 1995, and moved to Roswell, New Mexico, with is wife, Ann.
Albert was not an all-work, no-play kind of man. He met his eventual wife, Ann DeBarr Reese on a blind date at West Point on March 23, 1953, and married her on June 7, 1958, in Radford Virginia. In their retirement they spent many years traveling with his West Point classmates “seeing the world.” Albert also golfed in his retirement years, often saying that he enjoyed golfing on every day that ended in a “y.” It was the camaraderie of the game he enjoyed the most with friends in Roswell and his West Point classmates in other venues.
In short, Albert's two careers were performed well because he strove for excellence in serving his country and community. His family thinks that Albert exemplified a life well-lived because he chose family and friends over self-interest.
He is survived by Ann, his wife of sixty-four and one-half years and three daughters: Denise Elizabeth (Guy) Wilemon of Keller, Texas; Deborah Debarr (Dewy) Shattuck of Eagle, Idaho; and Diana Lee (Joe) Cottle of Grass Lake, Michigan. Albert is also survived by five grandchildren: Sarah Wilemon Hadderton (Landry) of Birmingham Alabama and Meredith Wilemon Cowling (Ben) of Fort Worth; James Shattuck of Eagle; and Ian Cottle of Grass Lake and Catherine Cottle, attending Grove City College, Grove City, Pennsylvania.
Albert Dye is survived by his sister, Dorothy Marilyn Dye Babour and her five children: Larry Joe Barbour of Frisco, Texas; Cindy (Darren) Kuhn of Roswell; Michele Clark (Rob) of Albuquerque; Kevin (Tammy) Barbour of Mathews, Georgia; and Melanie Barbour. He is also survived by two half-siblings Genny Dye Long (Clyde) of Roswell and Timmy Dye of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Preceded in death include: Thoras Melvin Dye and Dorothy Mcknight Dye, (parents) and Dorothy Long Dye (second wife to Thoras); half-brother, Joe Dye and half-sister Rebecca Dye Lee.
Albert James Dye passed away on December 24, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. Albert and his family were blessed to receive the skilled care of Gentiva Hospice during his last months, and we so appreciate their comforting presence that brought us confidence and peace. Memorial service for Albert Dye will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Westminster Presbyterian Church.