April 21, 1940 — April 25, 2022
Alberta G. Bigelow, 82, of Roswell NM, passed away on April 25, 2022.
She is survived by Robert W. Bigelow her loving husband of 59 years and their two children Kathleen Bigelow-Houck and Jennifer Matthew. Alberta also had 6 grandchildren. Brandon Houck 28, Nicholas Houck 24, Alicia Matthew 24, Kaitlyn Matthew 21, Jeramy Matthew 16 and Oliver Matthew 12. She was also a proud ‘dog parent’ to Daisy her beloved Basset Hound. Alberta will always be remembered for her generosity and compassion, her love of shopping, her long career at Sears as a sales associate and her love of all animals.
The funeral service will be held at South Park Cemetery Friday May 6th at 3pm