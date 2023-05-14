Alfredo “Big Al” Carrillo

Alfredo Carrillo, 77, passed away peacefully May 8, 2023, due to natural causes. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Alfredo’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Alfredo was born August 2, 1945, in Roswell, New Mexico to Leopoldo and Dolores (Lola) Carrillo. He married his longtime love, Dolores Carrillo on March 5, 1972, who preceded him in death. Alfredo was proud of his Military service in the Navy between July 1963 to August 1966. Most people in Roswell NM, knew him as “Big Al” who worked as a Journeyman Electrician. He was the proud owner of “Rapid Electric” and “D & A Electric” Big Al excelled in all things electric, and he was known as the best electrician in Roswell. He was passionate about helping people and making them laugh. Big Al also loved visiting family and friends and having spirited debates about politics, but he really enjoyed his routines. His favorite things were visiting his wife every day, stopping outside the church to say the “Our Father” prayer, and working on the RV trying to complete his promise to his wife.
Alfredo is survived by his eldest son, Gerald his wife Veronica; grandchildren: Isaac and Aaron; daughter, Janelle Vasquez and her husband LeRoy; grandchildren: LeRoy, Nathaniel, and Victor; son, Paul and his wife Becky; grandchildren: Angelica, Zach, Patricio, and Paul; son, Alfred Lee Carrillo; daughter, Leandra; grandson, Michael and his wife Sarah; fourteen great-grandchildren: Joe Ryan, David, Katalaya, Jacqueline, X’savion, Richard, Emma, Noah, Aahlina, Shawn, Aiden, Melaunie, Jeremiah, and Myles; one great-great grandchild, Angel; all love and will miss their grandfather.
Please join us in celebrating Big Al’s life in Roswell, New Mexico on May 15, 2023, at 6:00 PM for a Rosary and 7:00 PM for a Celebration of Life at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home 2609 S. Main St. On May 16, 2023, there will be a Massat St. Peters Church, 111 E. Deming at 11:00 AM.
If you choose to send flowers please send them to 904 Monterrey, Roswell New Mexico.
Alfredo’s tribute was lovingly written by his family.