Alice Bronza Dawson Harvey Davis died peacefully in her home on August 12, 2022, after a brief battle with Cancer.
Alice was born December 17, 1935, in her home outside of Muleshoe, TX in Bailey County to Raneta Terrell Dawson and James Ulric Dawson. She had three sisters and one brother.
She lived 86½ years or 8½ decades; that is 31,533 days which is a lot of living. She grew up on the farm without inside toilets or showers, no phones, no tv, and no computers. Her education was in a one-room schoolhouse in the Longview Community until the 6th grade, when she went to Muleshoe schools. She played six-man girls’ basketball in high school and married Morris Leon Harvey her senior year. She had two daughters, Kathy Diane Priest (Butch) and Cynthia “Cindy” Jane Wooton (Benny).
She had a lengthy career as a hairstylist at the Shear Shack in Clovis, NM, and later in the Hatch Community, where she made lifelong friends. After being married for 19 years, she and Leon divorced. In 1978 she married Cecil Davis. They made their home in Texico, Clovis, Floyd, Hatch, and finally in Albuquerque. They had a lake house at Elephant Butte Lake. We were never in a hurry while visiting any of her homes; never leaving empty-handed, a “Snack” bag was always a must.
Some of her favorite things were traveling with the tour groups, and mother/daughter trips, Black Friday, “Shop till we drop” shopping trips, quilting, golfing, gardening, and anything she could do with her grandkids and great-grandsons. Early on, she had an “ironing day” with her sister-in-law Allene Harvey, eating tuna fish or grilled cheese sandwiches. She square danced, round danced, played games, sewed her daughter’s clothes, camped, water-skied, and fished. She and Cecil had a standing $1.00 bet on the Dallas Cowboy football games each week. She always bet against the Cowboys no matter who they were playing. In her later years, she enjoyed her after Church friends’ “Lunch Bunch” dinners.
She moved to Roswell in 2021, spending her days and nights at little league and high school baseball games, football games, youth and middle school basketball games, horse shows, and county fairs watching her eight great-grandsons.
She sewed with the “Prayer Quilt” ladies of Grace church, went to Strong Women Strong Bones, and to church at Bethel Baptist Church. She also enjoyed visiting Christ Church, listening to Matthew Tarpley, pastor of First Baptist Church of Lake Waccamaw, on Facebook, and watching Sage Brush Church on TV. The point is she Lived and Loved! She was dearly loved and will be missed by her large group of family and friends.
Alice is survived by her brother, Jerry Glenn Dawson and wife Linda of Jackson, TX; two daughters: Kathy Diane Priest and husband Butch of Raton, NM, and Cynthia “Cindy” Jane Wooton and husband Benny of Roswell; two stepdaughters: Lynne Thompson, of Spicewood, TX, and Ann Davis; two grandsons: Joby Priest and wife Sabrina of La Mesa, NM, and Will Wooton and wife Toni of Roswell, NM; two granddaughters: Sumer Priest of Clovis, NM, and Shelby Moss and husband Destry of Hagerman, NM; and her step-granddaughter, Ruthie Thompson. She has eight great-grandsons: Colton, Colby and Cash Priest of La Mesa, NM, Brighton, Braxton and Brody Wooton of Roswell, NM and Grady and Tripp Moss of Hagerman, NM; brothers-in-law: Don McKenzie and Dale Krebbs, Jimmy Davis and wife Winny of El Paso, TX, George Davis and wife Dianne of Clovis, NM; sister-in-law, Marie Davis of Albuquerque; many nieces and nephews; as well as her friends and neighbors of 25 years, Gerri Becker and Darwin Schoenwald.
Preceding Alice in death are her parents, James Ulric and Raneta Dawson; her husband, Cecil Davis; her first husband, Leon Harvey; stepson, Bryan Cecil Davis; sisters: Helen Goldie Krebbs, Sara Estelle McKenzie, and Hattie Joe Moser; brother and sisters-in-law: Allene and Gene Harvey, Bob & Helen Harvey, Fred & Mona Harvey, Jack Moser, Bruce Davis, Joe Roy and Joyce Davis, Patsy & Gordon Everson, Darlene Stein; nieces: Debra Herman, Donna Doolittle; and her nephews: Dennis Harvey, Roy Lynn Davis, and Wayne Davis.
A dinner for family and friends at the Youth Recreation Building (YRB) 1504 E. 7th Street, Clovis, NM, will begin at 11:30 AM on Saturday, August 20, 2022, followed by a Celebration of Life and Memorial at 1:30 PM at the same location. Something special will be planned in Roswell and Albuquerque.
Please take a moment to share a kind thought and memory with Alice’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Alice’s tribute was written in her honor by her family.