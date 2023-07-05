Allen J. Perry, 64, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023, at home in Roswell, New Mexico. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Allen’s family at www. andersonbethany.com.
Funeral services will be held at Grace Community Church in Roswell, New Mexico on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.
Long time Roswell resident Allen J. Perry was born on September 24, 1958, to Samuel and Juanita Perry in Roswell, New Mexico. He was the sixth out of eight children in the family and attended Goddard High School. Allen graduated and married Debbie Yaeger in 1979 and was a devoted father to Amber and Taylor. He worked in the retail grocery business for many years including Safeway, Furrs and Farmer’s Market before completing his bachelor’s degree in education in May 2004. In August 2004, Allen began teaching fifth grade at Washington Avenue, where he taught until May 2023. One of Allen’s greatest joys during his nineteen years of teaching was the students and staff of Washington Avenue. In 2010, Allen married Barbara Patterson. Participating in and supporting their children and grandchildren in their individual interests were Allen’s greatest joys in life.
Those left to treasure and cherish memories of Allen are his wife, Barbara; daughter, Amber Holliday and husband James; son, Taylor Perry and wife Amanda; step-son, Paul Reddy and wife Marissa; step-daughter, Kate Davenport; step-daughter, Maggie Reddy; brother, Jack Perry and wife Vickie; sister, Leora Douglass and husband Chuck; sister, Debbie Ward and husband James; brother, Andy; grandchildren: Brandon, Ainsley, Atleigh, Brylynn, Colbie, Michelle, Alana, Leigham, Owen, and Jack; lifelong friends: Eddie, Margaret, and Dorothy Novak; and numerous nieces and nephews that Allen loved very much.
Allen is preceded in death by his parents: Samuel and Juanita Perry; and sisters: Billie Raikakos and Fannie Shannon.
The family wishes to extend sincere appreciation to the numerous doctors, physician assistants, and nurses who helped support Allen during these past four years, with particular thanks to Megan Brandt and Josh Stricker for their guidance and support during his long battle.
Allen’s tribute was lovingly written by his family.