A gathering will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, Monday, October 24, 2022, at Ballard Funeral Home for Alma Ann Chambers, 75, who passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church with Rev. Dan Tisdel officiating. Burial will follow at South Park Cemetery.
Alma was born January 13, 1947, in Alamogordo, NM to Herbert Dow and Marie Burnett Walker who have preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by her stepfather John Kelley who was a very big influence in her life; brother John Walker; father-in-law Ray Chambers; mother-in-law Rosie Chambers; brothers-in-law Johnny Chambers and Dewayne Hamrick.
Alma married the love of her life Ron Chambers on July 9, 1965 in Capitan, NM. She attended Capitan school’s 1st thru 12th grades, she was crowned Homecoming Queen in 1965 where she continued to be a secretary for Captain reunions for several years. Alma first worked for Alco Fabric Department and then proceeded to be a secretary at First National Bank, Norwest Bank, United NM Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, Ed Borio Southwest Claims and Leprino Foods. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2014.
Alma was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church where she loved sewing, quilting, and working with the Quilting Group from church. She also loved spending time with her family, bowling and traveling to many out of town and state tournaments with her many friends and being league secretary for several years.
Those left to cherish and carry on her memory are her husband of 57 years Ron Chambers Sr. of Roswell; sons Ron Chambers Jr and wife Donna of Dexter, NM and Richard Chambers and wife Leann of Athens, LA; granddaughter Audrey Chambers and Marc Vallejos of Dexter, NM; grandson Ryan Chambers of Dexter, NM; great granddaughter Maliyah Vallejos of Dexter, NM; great grandson Nolan Vallejos of Dexter, NM; brother-in -law Don Chambers of Roswell, and sisters-in-law Luana Walker of Turpin, OK and Becky Kenney of Capitan, NM. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Don Chambers, Ryan Chambers, Shawn Chambers, Marc Vallejos, Ed Hamrick, and Leonard Flores.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.
GOD SAW YOU GETTING TIRED
God saw you getting tired
When a cure was not to be.
So He wrapped His arms around you,
And whispered, “Come unto me”.
You didn’t deserve what you went through,
And so He gave you rest.
God’s garden must be beautiful,
He only takes the best.
So when I saw you sleeping,
So peaceful and free from pain.
I could not wish you to come back,
To suffer that all again.