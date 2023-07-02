Alma Rose (Spain) Robinson, 95, passed peacefully away on June 27, 2023.
Alma was born on March 7, 1928, in Gage, a railroad community located west of Deming in Luna County, New Mexico, to Robert F. and Bessie E. (Hubbard) Spain. She was the 4th of 5 children. After finishing school in Deming and attending one year of secretarial college in Albuquerque she moved to Texas to seek employment, which is where she met and married Ted A. Robinson on August 29, 1947. They had two daughters, Susan, and Sharon, during their marriage.
They moved with Ted's seismic crew and lived in Mexico, South Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana before settling in Roswell, New Mexico in 1957. Alma worked for the Roswell Credit Bureau and later for Dr. Don
R. Clark, which began her long-time career in the medical profession. She eventually became a Certified Medical Assistant and worked for Dr. Tom Ramage, Dr. Peter Rosario, and Dr. Harvey Featherstone. She eventually retired from CB Lab.
Alma loved to travel, and to visit with family and friends. She enjoyed several cruises with her sisters and granddaughter, as well as numerous motor home trips with her sisters and niece Bettie, eventually visiting all 50 states. She also enjoyed traveling to Canada, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Switzerland, Jamaica, and St. Lucia. She loved to laugh and to tell stories of growing up in rural Luna County among ranching and railroad families in the period before World War II, or of her travels and could entertain you for hours.
Alma was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Bessie Spain; brother, Rhea Spain; sisters: Lois Clayton, Ruth Russell, and Vesta McSherry; her husband, Ted Robinson; daughter, Susan Robinson; and son in law, Mark Hamilton.
Alma is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Shari) Hamilton, Roswell, NM; grandson, Erik Heftye (Michelle) Country Club MO; granddaughters: Tedi Brackeen (Mark) Roswell, NM and Erica Jaramillo (Jonathan) Gig Harbor, WA; great grandchildren: Kyra Cash, Roswell, NM, Kaylyn Gross (Sara), Norfolk, VA, Jordan Hamilton, Boise, ID, Madison and Evan Heftye, Country Club, MO; great-great grandchildren, Alan and Ario Cash, Roswell, NM; dear friend Linda Monk, Roswell, NM; and her nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.
Her family would like to thank Sheila and the staff at Heartfelt Manor and the staff of Enhabit Home Health and Hospice for their kind and loving care of Alma.
There will be no services at this time as Alma requested a Celebration of Life to be scheduled for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Alma to the Roswell Humane Society or the charity of your choice.
