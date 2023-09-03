Alvaro Vasquez
Alvaro Vasquez was a man who was well-rounded and was not only known as your neighborly mailman but was a member of Knights of Columbus, played golf any chance he got, assisted with friends and family with handyman services, a loving husband, and incredible father. Alvaro Vasquez valued family and set priorities to attend to those he loved, with trips, fishing, golfing, many pictures taken, a good souvenir for memories, and family get-togethers to discuss all the stories to bring back all the life he contributed to.
A man who wasted no opportunity for a good laugh and embracing the moment, has left this world too soon. Alvaro Vasquez was sent on a chariot to heaven on August 27, 2023. He is survived by his wife Sylvia Vasquez, his two sons and their spouses, Alvaro & Kati Vasquez II and David & Rebecka Vasquez, and five grandchildren, Dinaeh, Ethan, Kylie, Aiden, and Kenzi Vasquez. Alvaro Vasquez was the youngest of 9 children and made sure it was never forgotten.
Services will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church at 10 am. Please join the family and friends in celebrating a life who was loved, cherished, and will be missed.
Please take a moment to leave a kind thought or memory with Alvaro’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Alvaro’s tribute was lovingly written by his family.