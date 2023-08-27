Ambrocio De La Rosa Encino “YaYa”
July 15, 1943 — August 24, 2023
Ambrocio passed away peacefully in his home in the loving care of his daughter Eileen.
Ambrocio was born in Chihuahua, Mexico to Tomasa Encino and Ambrocio De La Rosa on July 15, 1943.
Ambrocio met and married his love Christina in Pecos, TX. She had two children, Nancy and Nicky Natividad, who remained part of his life until his last days. He spent many years in Pecos, TX, and had many friends there too.
He and his wife came to live in New Mexico. He lived many years in Greenfield. He worked in the farms in and around Dexter, Greenfield and Hagerman area. He had many friends and enjoyed hanging out with them. He loved music and loved to dance. He and his wife won dance contests in Roswell. Most recently, he still enjoyed dancing but with his precious daughter Eileen. He loved spending time with his family in Chihuahua. He loved seeing them happy, so he always made sure to take them gifts and encargos.
He loved his wife so much. He took such good care of her until her passing. For this reason, the Lord blessed him and he met Sandra with three rascals that brought him back to life again.
He loved all three children as his own, Eileen, David, and Rebecca and they loved him as their dad too.
Preceded in death by Christina De La Rosa, Vidal Ayala, Jesse and Elizabeth Natividad, Carlos Enrique Gonzales Medina, Tomasa Encino, Ambrocio De La Rosa, his brothers Hector and Ruben De La Rosa, and grandkids Jeremy and Nicole Natividad.
Those left to cherish his memories are his children Eileen Romero, David Sordo, Rebecca Esparza (Mario), Nancy Querry (Dennis), Nicky Natividad, Laura and Enrique De La Rosa, Elizabeth Gonzalez Medina. Grandkids Kristi Listrani, Samantha Kidd, Marisol, Daniel, Nicky Natividad, Anjelito Rodriguez, Azalea and Adan Esparza, Cinthya Garcia. Great grandkids Astrid Kidd, Christina Listrani, Carolina, Destiny, Makayla, Damien, Aaliyah, Jdem and Brylen. His sisters, Lourdes, Margarita, and Alicia “Paty” survive him. And many more grandchildren, numerous nieces, and nephews, as well as all his beloved family in Mexico.
Our “YaYa” will be greatly missed by his family. We loved him dearly and will never forget the love, care, and adventures he graced us with.
A viewing will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Ballard Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Ballard Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at South Park Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.