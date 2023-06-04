Ann Krehbiel Oldham, age 72, died on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in El Paso, Texas.
Ann Krehbiel Oldham was born July 3, 1950 in Clayton, New Mexico to Adolf Jacob Krehbiel and Frances Morgan Krehbiel. She married Warren (Rusty) James Oldham Sr on December 29, 1968 and had two children, Warren (Jim) James Oldham Jr and Kimberlie Michelle Oldham Osborn. Ann was an active member of the United Methodist church, sang in the choir, and was a passionate ringer in the handbell choir. Ann promoted women’s education through the P.E.O. International sisterhood and was thrilled when her granddaughter Ellie was selected to receive the STAR scholarship by the Los Alamos Chapter BC. Ann was an accomplished quilter, and her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren will cherish her many thoughtful gifts over the years.
Ann is survived by her husband, Warren (Rusty) James Oldham Sr of Roswell, New Mexico; children, Warren (Jim) James Oldham Jr and wife Susan of Los Alamos, New Mexico and Kimberlie Michelle Oldham Osborn and husband Richard of Fort Wayne, Indiana; grandchildren, Paige Morgan Osborn Dugan and husband Jacob, Grace Jordan Osborn, Ellen Riley Oldham, and Thomas Prince Oldham; great-grandchildren, Graham and Tripp Dugan; brother, Philip Morgan Krehbiel and his wife Judy of Albuquerque, New Mexico; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Clayton Memorial Cemetery. The service will be officiated by Ann’s niece, the Rev. Kris Lewis.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ann’s memory to support women’s education. Checks can be made out to Chapter EU P.E.O. Tristy Nielsen, 1119 Cheleek Road, Oak Harbor, Washington 98277.