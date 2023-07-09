A memorial service for Anna C. Hobbs age 85, of Roswell, NM will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Grace Community Church. Inurnment will follow at South Park Cemetery. Anna passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Anna was born July 26, 1937 to Juanita Chavez Montoya and Claudio Montoya in Encinoso, NM. She was a member of Grace Community Church.
Family and the Lord were the most important pieces of Anna’s life. She was dearly loved by all who knew her. Anna was the most kind and giving person, she would do anything for anyone she loved. A special thanks to her niece Beth St. Germain for all the loving care she provided in her last days, and the nurses associated with Enhabit Hospice and the staff at Casa Maria, also thank you to everyone who came and visited and sent her flowers in the hospital and care facility.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Van Hobbs; parents, Claudio and Juanita Montoya; daughter, Sissy Hobbs; siblings, Lupe Fresquez, Agatha Long, Claudie Montoya, Jimmy Montoya and David Montoya.
Those left to cherish Anna’s memory are daughters, Peggy Meadows of Roswell, NM; Vickie Logan of Phoenix, AZ; Vanette Potts (Steve) of Farmington, NM; and Amanda Word (Joel) of Roswell, NM; grandchildren, Corey Adams (Jennifer); Kari Green (Daniel); DeAndra Salazar (Jimmy); Phillip Hobbs; Dylan Meadows; Greg Gutierrez; Jeff Gutierrez (Audrey); Jessica Hughes (Michael); and Vantz Potts. Brother, Tony Montoya of Albuquerque, NM and sister, Rosa Flemmons of Lovington, NM. Anna was also blessed with 21 great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers are all of her grandsons and son-in-law.
