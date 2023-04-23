Anna Mae Marrujo

On April 19, 2023, our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend left to be in the arms of our loving Father. A viewing will be held Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from 2 to 6 p.m. A rosary will be held Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 9:30 am. The funeral mass will be immediately after at 10:00 am at St. John’s Catholic Church. The burial will be held at South Park Cemetery.
Anna Mae was born on April 18, 1947, to Eloy and Oralia Ortega in Roswell, NM. Anna Mae had just turned 76 the day before she entered the gate of Heaven. She celebrated her birthday with her loved ones by her side. She had a smile from ear to ear. Anna Mae lived a spiritual life reading her Bible every day. She was an active member of St. John's Catholic Church where she attended mass every Sunday. Anna Mae lived a life full of love and fight. She stood her ground and stood for what was right and what she believed in. Anna Mae married the love of her life, Carlos (Charlie) Marrujo Sr on September 27, 1963. They had six children and created a wonderful foundation for each of them.
Anna Mae is proceeded in death by both of her parents, Eloy and Oralia Ortega; grandparents; daughter Lorena Guzman, and her brother Robert Ortega. Anna Mae is survived by her loving husband Carlos (Charlie) Marrujo Sr. Her children: Monica Chumley, Carlos Marrujo and wife Valarie, Daniel Marrujo, John Marrujo and Dolores (Dede) Marrujo. Her brothers and sisters: Theresa Martinez, Eloy Ortega Jr, Fred Ortega and wife Vera, Daniel Ortega and wife Helen, Ernest Ortega and wife Lorena, Andy Ortega, and wife Lydia.
Anna Mae is also survived by 21 grandchildren: Bryan, Carlos and Jason Irvin, Carlos Marrujo III and Rebecca Marrujo, Ashley Gilmore and Ramsey Guzman, Daniel, Krisynthia, Kassandra, Elijah, and Reyna Marrujo, Johnny, Carley, Amarante and Angel Marrujo, Aurora Vega, Anyssa Sanchez, Elisa Marrujo, Annanys and Gary Schut, and son-in-law Ramario Guzman. Also, 9 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.
Anna Mae enjoyed gardening and keeping up with her yard making sure it was ready for spring. She always gave good advice but was very stern when giving it. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren during the holidays. During her last few months, Anna Mae would talk about some of her favorite memories, and the things she loved most. Although, she and Carlos (Charlie) had some arguments, she loved him with all her heart. During difficult times, Anna Mae was always there to help. She had a giving heart and would never turn anyone away. Anna Mae was a funny and sarcastic woman but had a heart of God. She was very faithful to God and loved sharing His word. Our mother and grandmother leaves a wonderful legacy for us to follow in.
We would like to thank our many families and friends for the outpouring of love and blessings. The Marrujo family would like to thank the ICU Nursing, and Dr. Akram Mahmoud. Please continue to keep the Marrujo family in your prayers, especially her husband, Carlos (Charlie). Thank you and God Bless.
Pallbearers are her grandsons: Bryan Irvin, Carlos Irvin, Jason Irvin, Carlos Marrujo III, Ramsey Guzman, Daniel Ray Marrujo, Elijah Marrujo, Johnny Marrujo, Amarante Marrujo, Angel Marrujo and Gary Schut.
Honorary pallbearers are her granddaughters: Rebecca Marrujo, Ashley Lucas, Krisynthia Marrujo, Kassandra Marrujo, Reyna Marrujo, Aurora Vega, Carley Marrujo, Anyssa Sanchez, Elisa Marrujo, Annanys Schut.
2 Timothy 4:7-8
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have remained faithful. And now the prize awaits me- the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give me on the day of His return. And the prize is not just for me, but for all who eagerly look forward to his coming.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.