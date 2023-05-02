Annie Underwood Wright

July 24, 1926 — April 19, 2023
The matriarchal star of our family grew dim in the early morning hours of April 19. Annie passed peacefully with her immediate family by her side along with a chaplain assisting in prayer and song. She was 96 years old and died of natural causes.
Annie was born in Wichita Falls, Texas and raised by her grandparents. She grew up in a devout Catholic and traditional Mexican household. She often talked about her years of being educated in the convent. Her home was on the convent grounds and she could walk across the back playground to school.
Annie began her working career as a telephone switchboard operator for “Ma Bell”. She met and married Ervy J Underwood in 1946. Ervy was a geologist and consultant for Gulf Oil Company who transferred his work to Roswell. Annie became a full time housewife as she and Ervy raised four children: Patricia, Cindy, Marc and Kirk. Ervy became an independent consulting geologist and Annie supported the business assisting with public relations and book keeping. After the youngest child was old enough, Annie returned to the work world and was front desk receptionist for Ray Bell Oil Company. She worked there until her retirement in 1991. Once retired, Annie volunteered for the Assumption Catholic Church serving the ministry including eucharist administer. She also volunteered at All Saints Catholic School, reading to the preschool and elementary children.
After Ervy passed Annie remained a widow for several years. She then met and married her second love, Billy Ray Wright. With this marriage, Annie gained a bonus family. Billy and Annie enjoyed year of entertainment and travel with friends.
When Billy passed in 2017, Annie moved to Albuquerque to be close to her children. She lived in her condo with her son, Kirk, who was her caretaker for the last four years of her life.
Annie was a beautiful, petite and charismatic woman. Anyone who met her was immediately intrigued by her grace, beauty and wit. Annie’s hobbies were reading, shopping and gardening. She was a voracious gardener who boasted on the beauty of her roses and flower beds. Her physician once asked her what her secret was to staying so healthy and young looking. She replied, “I love my God, I exercise and I love to laugh.” She was devoted to her faith, took care of her body and soul and enjoyed time with family and friends. Annie shared her love and joy as “Grannie Annie” with her grandchildren.
Annie is survived by her sister Francis, her children Trish and husband Gary, Cindy, Kirk, her step-children Randy, Elton and wife Phoebe, Gary and wife Francella, Linda and husband Efren. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as countless extended family.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, son Marc, grandson Jeremy and great-granddaughter Shyne.
There will be no service but a small family celebration of her life. If you wish to honor her, you can donate in her name to the All Saints Catholic School educational program or plant a flower in your yard.