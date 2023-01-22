Antoinette (Annette) Reale Sullivan

Antoinette (Annette) Sullivan passed peacefully away on January 13, 2023 in Denton, Texas surrounded by her loved ones.
Annette was born on April 22, 1942 in Utica, New York to John and Maria Louisa Maggiolini Reale. She married William M. Sullivan, Sr. on August 4, 1962. He preceded her in death on July 13, 1983.
Annette was a beloved family member who made all feel welcomed and loved. She will be greatly missed. Every life that she touched was as special for them as it was for her. Annette was retired from the U.S. Postal Service. She was a member of Assumption Church, Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post 2575, Senior Circle and Ladies Auxiliary of Fraternal Order of Eagles #3187.
She is survived by her sons, William M. Sullivan, Jr. with his wife Susan and their three children and two grandchildren and Timothy Sullivan. She is also survived by her sister Kay Giannico of Yorkville, NY and many other family members, nieces and nephews. As well as the Bohannon family in Roswell, N.M.
She is preceded in death by her mother, father, husband, brother’s Michael, Ignazio, Nicholas, sisters Ersilia, Angeline, Isabelle and her special companion Bill Bohannon.
Per Annette’s request no services are scheduled.