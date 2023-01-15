Antonio Elias Hernandez, 72, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, in Dexter, New Mexico. Antonio, aka Tony, was passionate in all aspects of life. He mainly enjoyed being outdoors welding, fixing vehicles or running about the pastures. He was a wonderful historian who never missed a beat in calling all his loved ones. His pet peeve was to see people screw around with the horses at work.
He was a working man’s man. He was always there to lend a hand to everyone. He had rough hands but a kind heart. He worked his entire life never wanting to do anything more. He died doing what he loved most in his work boots, warm black coffee and burrito warming up in his work truck. Tony, loved by everyone, missed by all.
There will be a rosary at Anderson Bethany funeral home on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM. The Mass and Burial will be honorably held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Dexter, NM, commencing at 10:00 AM.
Antonio migrated from Los Reyes Michoacán over 56 years ago, crossing the River boldly pursuing to accomplish dreams, with his then wife Ana María Elias Zambrano and his first daughter Anna. It was not an easy task. Especially to almost see his daughter drown. Tony then arrived in the town of Dexter, NM were his journey started, working adamantly with a passion for over 50 years for Bogle Farms at the Felix Ranch, were he unknowingly would retire and rest.
Antonio became a US Resident, he married for 27 years and had 6 daughters one Gabriella Alejandra Elias would peacefully rest, she died from a cerebral hemorrhage in 1999 at the age of 9 months. Tony performed welding, he was an avid mechanic; his skills were phenomenal, never to be overlooked. Through those years of marriage he had established a variation of relationships with his daughter’s as each one had their own personality. Tony met the first great grandson, he was so astonished with his blessings. He was excited to see Zeke walking, as this was his vision, his future generations first steps. Oh, he planned and planned accordingly, on how he wanted to see his family settled on his land. Unified as one.
Tony loved his grandchildren with a passion, always met them with a money jingle and a little bit of knowledge. He was able to meet his first great grandchild, his eyes shimmering, we loved to see him smile. He was happy with the life, the life he lived and proud of the generations to follow him.
He walked rapidly observing what duties he had to perform, alongside with him his dog Wawa always supervising him. The horses at the ranch were a high priority. Early mornings our daddy was cruising his work truck to work and mid afternoon he was rolling on home, Wawa expectant of him, Helen home to greet him. He was a wonderful man, he worked with much integrity and honor. His memory will live in our hearts forever more.
Daughters: Anna Maria Elias, Aracelli Mendoza, Andrea Violeta Elias, Ivonn Elizabeth Elias, Crystal Lizette Elias, Son, Salvador Alejandro Zambrano, Wawa
Grandchildren: Sebastian Anthony Elias, Izak Alejandro Elias, Devonny Grajeda, Jorge Alberto Grajeda Jr, Joe Michael Jurado Elias, Jasmine Jurado Elias, Jonathan Jurado Elias, Jazzlyn Nicole Jurado Elias, Samuel Mendoza III, Izeha Giovanny Mendoza, Irias Holguin, Pauline Rose Duran Uriel Holguin, Cataleya Holguin, Berzely Liliana Elias
Great grandson: Izak Ezekiel Elias Jr
Son-in-law: Jaime Holguin, Eddie Jurado, Ridvan Olivares (Fiancé to Anna Maria Elias)
Sister: María Guadalupe Elias Hernàndez
Companion and partner: Helen Cabrera
PRECEDED: Antonio Elias Hernàndez is preceded in death by: his daughter Gabriela Alejandra Elias, his brother, Juan Hernàndez Elias, sisters, Alicia Elias Hernàndez, Francisca Hernàndez, María del Rosario Elias Hernàndez
HONORARY PALLBEARERS: Blessed to be chosen as Honorary Pallbearers are: Sebastian Anthony Elias, Izak Alejandro Elias, Joe Michael Elias Jurado, Jonathan Elias Jurado, Jaime Holguin, Jorge Grajeda Jr, Salvador Zambrano, Samuel Mendoza III
The Family wishes to extend sincere thanks to: Stewart and Kristi Bogle, Linda Lopez, Dexter Fire & Rescue, Chief Justin Powell,
Antonio Elias tribute was written by Aracelli Mendoza (Elias Family) in his honor.