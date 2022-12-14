On Thursday, December 8, 2022, Apolonio Orquiz was reunited with his wife, in Heaven, a few weeks shy of would have been their 60th Wedding Anniversary.
He is survived in life by his son Daniel Orquiz and daughter-in-law Donna Orquiz. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren - Collette Orquiz and Kristina Luevanos (husband Oscar Luevanos)
Apolonio was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and beloved Godfather to many in the Roswell community. Apolonio will be missed by all; however, his love, wisdom, and sense of humor will be in our hearts forever.
Viewing for Apolonio will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 4-7:00PM at Ballard Funeral Home, 910 S. Main St., Roswell, NM.
Rosary will be 1:30PM and Mass 2:00PM, Friday, December 16, 2022 at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, 506 S. Lincoln Ave., Roswell, NM.
Apolonio will be interred at South Park Cemetery, Roswell, NM immediately after the mass.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.