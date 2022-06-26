It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce that our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, has been called up by her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, June 17, 2022. Arcelia’s final message is that “this is the day that the LORD has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.” (Psalm 118:24)
Arcelia “RC” Peyton, 71, was born on August 8, 1950, to Juan and Flora Peyton, who both preceded her in death along with her son, Christopher Peyton; daughter, Paulette Peyton; sister, Abby Salcido, and brothers: Frank Salcido and Jacob Peyton.
Surviving Arcelia is her son, Paul Peyton; daughter, Paula Peyton, both of Roswell NM; daughter Stacy Peyton from Hobbs, NM; brother, Albert Peyton of Roswell NM Eusivo Salcido of Albuquerque, NM; brother, Michael Salcido and spouse Scott Frantz of Denver CO; along with nine grandkids; and eighteen great-grandkids, who she loved very much.
Many people, too many, loved our mother to pick, just a few. Once she said your family, she meant it from the bottom of her heart. We are thankful for you being a blessing in our mother’s life.
Arcelia worked hard in many different occupations to provide for her family, but she also loved life to the fullest with many adventures around Roswell and New Mexico. She was always dancing, so if you heard the music, just look up, and there she was dancing away, and if it were a big event, she would show up in her favorite colors, black and red.
Those honored to serve as a Pallbearer will be her grandkids: Paulette Garcia, Rudy Garcia, Anastacia Sosa, Michael Peyton, Catarina Peyton, Mariah Peyton, Daniel Gonzales, Angelica Peyton, Julia Ortega, and Mikey Peyton.
Honorary Pallbearers will be all of Arcelia’s great-grandkids.
There will be a Viewing at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. There will be a Funeral Service for Arcelia at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
Bye, mom, we love you and are going to miss you, but what everyone is going to miss surely, is that birthday call.
Arcelia’s tribute was written in her honor by her family.