Arcelia Tarango Saenz, 79, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Arcelia’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a viewing on Thursday, July 17, 2022, at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM, with a Rosary to follow at 6:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 16, 2022, at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
On June 20, 1943, Arcelia was born to Juan and Elisa Tarango in Los Fresnos, Chihuahua, Mexico. She was the beloved wife of Tirso Saenz and were happily married since 1960. Arcelia loved cooking and feeding her loved ones, visiting friends, traveling, and spending time with friends and loved ones. She was always making daily calls to loved ones and friends. She will be missed by so many.
Those left to cherish memories of Arcelia are her husband, Tirso N. Saenz; children: Alvando (Barb), Consuelo (Joseph), Tirso L. (Pam), Hector (Michelle); grandchildren: Jessica Saenz, Andrea Barela, Yoel Saenz, Santanna Saenz, Sebastian Saenz, TJ Saenz, David Hernandez, Brianna Saenz, Hector Joe Saenz, Alyssa Saenz, Adam Saenz, and Fernando Saenz; nine great-grandchildren; as well as her siblings: Ernesto Tarango, Socorro Mendoza, Juan Tarango, Israel Tarango, Alfredo Tarango, Oscar Tarango, Hector Tarango, and Belma Garay.
Arcelia is preceded in death by her son, Yoel Saenz; parents, Juan and Elisa Tarango; and siblings: Maria Mendoza, Irma Ortega, and Matiana Peña.
Those honored to serve as Pallbearers are Hector Joe, Adam, Fernando, TJ, Yoel, and Sebastian Saenz.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to loving friends that would stop by to help and visit Mom.
Arcelia’s tribute was lovingly written in her honor by her family.