Arlene Floy Beardemphl, 90, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, in Roswell, NM. No services are planned at this time. Graveside services and interment will be held at a later date at their family plot in Ashton, SD.
Arlene, along with her identical twin sister Eilene, was born on December 29, 1931, to Arthur Isaac "Pat" Hollenbeck and Ruby M. Hollenbeck on their family farm in Northville, SD, the youngest of six children. She attended high school in Ashton, SD and graduated in 1949. She married her high school sweetheart, Jim Beardemphl, on her 19th birthday, on December 29, 1950, in Webster, SD. She was a homemaker and devoted her entire life to her family, supporting Jim in his career, which took them from South Dakota to Kansas, Washington State, New Mexico, California and Florida, returning to the Seattle area until Jim's retirement in 1993. At that time, they settled near their children and grandchildren in Roswell, NM. They made lifelong friends everywhere they went.
Arlene was a Christian and of the Methodist faith. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family and friends. She was an avid supporter of all activities and school organizations for her two sons, Ken and Scott, which later carried over to their four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In her spare time, she was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Parent/Teacher organizations across the country, wherever their journey took them. She loved to bowl and delighted in sharing her ceramic creations with her loved ones. She enjoyed playing games, camping and traveling. Arlene was a diehard New York Yankees fan and a passionate collector of Coca Cola memorabilia and Santa Clauses. Coke was her favorite drink. Most of all, she loved being a wife, mom, grandma and great grandma, and was proud to take the credit for having identical twin great-granddaughters.
Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of nearly 72 years, James O. "Jim" Beardemphl; her sons Ken (LuAnn) Beardemphl and Scott (Sue) Beardemphl, both of Lubbock, Texas; her grandsons, Chris Beardemphl of Albuquerque, NM and Clay (Haley) Beardemphl and Cord (Monica) Beardemphl, both of Lubbock, Texas; and her "favorite" granddaughter, Amy Beardemphl of Seattle, Washington. She is also cherished by her six great-grandchildren, Carson, Collin, Hadley, Harper, Graham and Keller Beardemphl, all of Lubbock, Texas; her brother Leroy Hollenbeck of Cathedral City, California, and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Pat and Ruby Hollenbeck, her twin sister, Eilene Francoli, and sisters Doris, Bonnie and Geneva.
Arlene's family would like to thank BeeHive Homes of Roswell and their amazing caregivers for their exceptional love and care for her, as well as the Kindred Hospice of Roswell, who lovingly attended to her in her last days.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory would be appreciated to the Joy Senior Citizens Center of Roswell, NM (1822 N Montana, Roswell, NM 88201), the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) or the charity of your choice.
