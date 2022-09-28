A rosary will be recited for Armando Ramirez Matta at 9:30 AM, Friday, September 30, 2022 at St. John Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 AM with Interment at Memory Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for Armando will be from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at LaGrone Funeral Chapel, Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Armando was proud of his hobby turned into business, Armando Matta Construction Co. of 50 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and most of all loved spending time with his family and friends.
Those left to cherish his memory are his spouse, Theresa Matta; his daughter, Patsy and John Bejarano; son, Juan and Gloria Matta; sister, Sally (Adolfo) Flores; brothers. Ruben Matta and Joe Marquez; also son-in-law, Alfred Francia. Armando was blessed with a large family and many friends.
Preceded in death is Armando’s daughter, Rosemary Matta; brothers, Manuel Matta, Robert Matta, Daniel Matta; sisters, Nico Rodriguez, Emma Martinez, Irene Aguilar, and Alicia Velasco.
Obituary lovingly written by family.
