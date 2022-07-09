Arthur Hartwell Jr. — son, husband, father, grandfather, and friend — was called home in Roswell, New Mexico on June 25, 2022.
Art, as he was known, was born to Arthur Hartwell and Sally Evans Finch Hartwell in Englewood, New Jersey on October 1, 1935. He was a descendent of the Mayflower, the Finches of Newport, Rhode Island, and the Hartwells of Lincoln, Massachusetts. Art grew up in Teaneck, New Jersey. He graduated from Teaneck High School in 1953 where he received varsity letters in basketball and tennis. He went on to attend Bucknell University. He served in the United States Army from 1957-1966. After leaving the Army, Art’s career accomplishments included editor and reporter for the Allentown Morning Call, he retired from R.R. Donnelley and Sons Company in 1993, and then purchased his own company, Associated Records (now Information Protection Services) a records storage and shredding company where he worked with his two sons Alan and Josh in Roswell, NM. Art was also an ordained minister through the Churches of God. He spent his later years ministering to those in need and found great comfort in his faith and sharing his beliefs with others.
Art enjoyed gardening, painting, travel, attending his men’s bible study group and spending time with family and friends. He will best be remembered by family and friends for his humor, kind words, and desire for everyone around him to know Jesus.
Art is preceded in death by his sister Jane H Johnson and his daughter Birgit Hartwell. Art is survived by his wife Sheila Rogers Hartwell; son Alan T Hartwell (Dawn); daughter Rachel A Hasan (Syed); son Joshua Hartwell (Alethea); son Jonathan W Hartwell; sister Katharine Hartwell Phillips; children from previous marriage; son Arthur Hartwell; daughter Evelyn Hartwell; daughter Joyce Morales (Tony); eighteen grandchildren and several great grandchildren,
In his memory, donations can be made to Boys Town or the Christian Appalachian Project.
Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Art’s family at www.andersonbethany.com, and to find the date and time of Memorial Service.