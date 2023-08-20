June 27, 1932 – July 23, 2023
Arthur Olan Sharp, 91, was surrounded by loved ones when he went home to be with his Heavenly Father on July 23, 2023. Art was born the youngest of 8 children to Howard L. and Sara M. Sharp on June 27, 1932, in Amarillo, TX. Art had a passion for helping people and he was able to do that in many ways.
Art and his former spouse, Betty L. Carver, welcomed three daughters, Christie D. (1953), Cindy L. (1956) and Caren L. (1961). In 1978, he married Billie S. Wyatt in Artesia, NM. and became a loving stepfather to Jackie S. (1957), Andrew W. (1958) and Mark A. (1961).
As a devoted provider for his family, Art tried many vocations to grow and learn his skills. While working for a chemical plant, he discovered his love for the chemical business. After gaining much experience working for several companies that included PanTex and Panther Chemical Co. in Amarillo, Fort Worth and Midland, he opened his own company, Sharp Industrial Chemical Company in Midland, TX. His most successful product that he formulated, ArticX, was sold to an international company. Art was always busy working with his accumulated skills.
Art had a strong and steadfast walk with God which he shared with his family and others. He was a faithful steward at St. Paul United Methodist Church, Midland, TX and Highland Baptist Church, Roswell, NM. He was involved with MYF, High Sky Girls Ranch, Girl Scouts, refereeing boys’ basketball, coaching softball, Optimist Club, Lions Club and Missions. He loved the outdoors, especially the northern New Mexico mountains. Art was an avid fisherman, hunter, gardener, and wood worker. He loved sharing his time and talents with others. He’s flipped lots of pancakes for service and many have been blessed with his zucchini bread and wood crafts.
Art was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Sara; brothers Edward J., Donovan D., Mirlan “Joe”, and Darrell G.; sisters Grace M. “Marie” and Juanita R.; and stepson Mark A. Wyatt.
Art is survived by his wife, Billie S. of Roswell, NM; his brother, Dr. Rev. Jarrell H. of Denton, TX; daughters Christie Berger (Gillett) of Waxahachie, TX, Cindy Jurgensen (Michael) of Collierville, TN, Caren Redkey (Chris) of Parker, CO and Jackie Wyatt of Roswell, NM; son Andrew Wyatt (Gloria) of Argyle TX, grandchildren Elizabeth Berger Ball (Kevin) of San Antonio, TX, Shawna Wyatt of Flower Mound, TX, Brianna Wyatt Evans (Danny) of Lantana, TX, Ben Berger of Waxahachie, TX, Meredith Berger Gonzalez (Vincent) of Waxahachie, TX, Carrie Anne Jurgensen Sandoval (Chris) of San Diego, CA, Cathleen Jurgensen Bowie (Andrew) of Collierville, TN, Cassie Lee Jurgensen of San Diego, CA, Sarah Redkey Kittelson (Michael) of Denver, CO, Michael Redkey (Heddi) of Aurora, CO; and great grandchildren Nellie Ball, Landyn and Casyn Evans, Lily and Beckett Gonzalez, Magnolia Sandoval, Turner and Mary Carver Bowie and Emerson Redkey.
A “Celebration of Life and Memorial Service” will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Highland Baptist Church, 2001 S. Lea Ave., Roswell, NM. Rev. Andy LaReau will officiate the service. To send flowers for the service in memory of Arthur Sharp, visit Barringer Blossom Shop, 314 N Main St, Roswell, NM 88201 www.barringerblossomshop.com
