Arturo Hinojos Acosta, 65, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, in Roswell, NM. Please take a moment to share a kind thought and memory with Arturo’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Services: There will be a Visitation at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Monday, August 8, 2022. Memorial services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM.
Arturo grew up in Midway with his 4 brothers and six sisters. He attended Roswell High School Class of 1975 where he proudly competed as a Coyote in both wrestling and cross country. He worked in construction with his father after high school and later worked and retired from Roswell Schools as a custodian. Arturo took great pride in his work and made lasting friendships with the people he worked with. He enjoyed playing softball with the Blazers and also had lifelong friends with his teammates.
After retirement, Arturo enjoyed visits from his daughters and grandchildren and long drives with his brothers. He also enjoyed spending time with his partner Julie Delgado, who was by his side at the time of his death.
Arturo had a smile that could light up a room. He was kind and had a great sense of humor. Arturo passed in peace, surrounded by people who cherished him. He will be forever missed by his family and friends.
Survivors: Those left to celebrate his memory are his siblings: Victorina Garcia, Sylvia Eaker, Alonzo Acosta, Yolanda Fuentes, Norma Archuleta, Velma Acosta, Rudy Acosta, Lorene Montoya; many nieces and nephews; his eldest of five children: Arturo Morales, Jr. and his partner Maria Guara; children Mia, Briana, David and Danielle; his devoted daughter Stephanie Acosta and her partner Gabriel Sepulveda, her son Mathew; Arturo's daughter Amber and her children Azmiraya and Zackariah; his son Leroy's children, Alexis, Analicia, Anisa, Reanna, Alizae, Emilio, Amanda, Xavien, Azariah, Lazaiah; Amanda's children Devinie and Sariah; Debbie Jaramillo; the mother of his children; and his dear friends: Teddy Joe Perez and Randal Ponce; and all of his neighbors at Sunny Acres.
Arturo is preceded in death by his parents, Emilio and Esther Acosta; his brothers: Emilio Jr. and Felipe Acosta; his dear brother-in-law, Danny Eakerl; his beloved son Leroy Acosta; and his daughter, Amanda Acosta.
The Acosta family would like to extend sincere thanks for the care of the medical staff at Lovelace Hospital.
The family will be receiving people following the services at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
Arturo’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.