Arturo Mario Franco went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the age of 41.
Mario is preceded in death by his father, Arturo Mario Franco, Sr. and brother James Rivera.
He is survived by his mother Frances Franco; siblings Ramona Beene, Janice Franco Carriaga (Paul), and John Franco (Tessa); nephews Jordan Lara, and Vance Beene; nieces Rebekka Franco, Erin Godinez, Carine Carriaga and Devin Beene and Christopher, along with his Godparents Trina and Felix Padilla and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Mario was born and raised in Roswell, N.M. He graduated from University High School. He served in the Army National Guard. After his service he learned and worked in many fields and trades, but his true interest was to work with electronics. He attended trade school for electronics and worked as an electrician in Kansas City, MO.
Mario loved and cared for his parents Marty and Frances to no end. He was so precious to them and their love for him was visible to everyone. They nurtured him and gave him unconditional love. Mario’s love for fishing, exploring, telling jokes, and helping others comes from his parents.
Mario spent the last fifteen years with the love of his life Alison Cupp. Living side by side enjoying life together, as they raised Alison’s niece Bella. Together their lives took them on many adventures to so many locations that some of us will never see in person, such as mountain tops to see or get a better look of the world from a better place than on flat land, to the top of a cliff just to see hummingbirds or butterflies or just to climb it. Their love for animals and common interests kept them in tune with each other, as there was always an animal that needed a safe home with someone that loved them.
Mario was the loving son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend that everyone knew and loved. He was a good person and had a joke or story for every situation or not. He leaves us with so many memories and treasures. He would help any stranger that needed help. He left this world to be with his maker and our hearts are saddened. Our hearts are to be lifted knowing on his own accord he was baptized and saved by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at Sagebrush Church in Albuquerque, N.M. He will be greatly missed by so many family and friends.
A celebration of life will take place on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Ballard Funeral Home, 910 S. Main, Roswell, N.M. with burial to follow at South Park Cemetery. Pallbearer will be Levi Martin. The family will receive friends at Christ’s Church, 2200 N. Sycamore Ave., Roswell, N.M. for a reception immediately following the burial.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry and live stream link can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.