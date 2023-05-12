We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Arturo Burns on April 3, 2023 in Albuquerque, NM. He was 42 years old.
He was born in Roswell, NM on April 11, 1981, to Raymond Burns and Mary Flores Burns. Arturo was known as Art to everyone. He grew up in Roswell, NM, attended Roswell Schools, but soon after moved to Albuquerque, NM, to seek a better life. Art was an abstract shape artist. He loved music and making beats. He was also a movie enthusiast. Art loved to make people laugh. He was a good listener and a good friend to many. Art also liked to write as well, like journals, poems, and jokes. He was a very humble man.
Art is survived by his father Raymond Burns of Albuquerque, NM; brothers James Flores and Jason Burns of Albuquerque, NM. He leaves behind a niece and several nephews, uncles, aunts, and many cousins. Art had many friends and a very special friend Lisa.
Preceding Art in death was his mother Mary Burns of Albuquerque NM. Uncles, aunts and other relatives. Too numerous to mention. Art will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
A gravesite memorial service at South Park Cemetery is scheduled for Saturday May 13, 2023 at 11:00AM.
This tribute to Art was written lovingly by family members and a special friend.