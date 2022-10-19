Arvil Lynn Johnson

A. Lynn Johnson, 80, beloved Father, Brother, and Grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on October 13, 2022.
Lynn entered this world on March 2, 1942 in Roswell, NM, born to Arvil Lee and Mineola Johnson. He was preceded in death by his son Michael Lynn.
Lynn is survived by his brother Michael Lee Johnson; sister-in-law Judy Gray Johnson; daughter Christina D. Bailey, son-in-law Randle L. Bailey; grandson Sean P. Bailey; granddaughter Abigail S. Johnson; grandson Mason L. Johnson; nephew Matthew L. Johnson; niece Jaclynn Johnson.
Lynn graduated from Eastern New Mexico University with a double Business Major. He spent many years in retail management with Goodyear Rubber and Tire, Big O Tires, The Jewelry Works and retired from JCPenney Home Store in Albuquerque as the top regional salesman. He loved fishing with his brother, classic cars, Elvis, eating breakfast at Loyola's, and spending time with family.
Lynn never met a stranger. He was a generous, loving person and will be greatly missed. We will love you forever Papadog!
Visitation for Lynn will be held Friday, October 21, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at LaGrone Funeral Chapel, Roswell, NM. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 9:00 AM at LaGrone, followed by interment at South Park Cemetery Roswell, NM.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com