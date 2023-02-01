Ava Elizabeth Jauregui

1/22/2010 — 1/25/2023
Ava passed away on January 25, 2023. She passed peacefully in her home in San Antonio next to her mom and little sister.
A viewing will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Ballard Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10:00 am, Friday, February 3, 2023, at Christ Church with burial at South Park Cemetery.
Ava was a ray of sunshine, she had an adorable sense of style, a beauty unmatched, the sweetest heart with a witty sense of humor. Ava lit up any room she was in and added a touch of kindness with every encounter. Her fight against cancer was a choice of her own, she loved life and wanted to live. Through many pokes, surgeries, and radiation sessions she never made a fuss and kept a brave face. She was always looking forward to being home with her siblings and her cats. Ava was a sweet and simple girl, and it didn’t take a lot to make her happy. She always loved when her family would visit and she liked to see new cities, but her simple pleasures were being at home watching Tik Tok, playing Love and Pies, or just watching American Dad, Rick and Morty or a good ol rom com. Her favorite music artists were Olivia Rodrigo, Jennifer Lopez, and Sam Smith. Ava was robbed from us at such a young age, but her dreams were to become a chef or have her own bakery and call it ABC’s (Ava’s Beautiful Creation’s).
Ava is survived by her mother Elizabeth Jauregui (Garza); twin brother Noah; little sister Devanny, and big brother Tommy. Her grandma Tina McLaughlin, Aunt Evita Detrich and husband Jeremy; cousins Savannah Detrich, Diamond Jauregui, Chloe Jauregui, Brandon Robinson, Malia Robinson, Xavier Torres, and Azia Torres. Grandpa Michael Jauregui. Grandma Rosalia Garza, Cosme Garza and the rest of the Garza and Martinez family.
Ava is preceded in death by her aunt Tess Jauregui and baby cousin Haven.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are her brothers Tommy and Noah, uncle Jeremy, cousins Xavier, Brandon, and Jordan.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.
WHEN TOMORROW STARTS WITHOUT ME
When tomorrow starts without me and I’m not here to see
If the sun should rise and find your eyes all filled with tears for me
I wish you wouldn’t cry the way you did today
While thinking of the many things we did not get to say
I know how much you love me as much as I love you
Each time that you think of me I know you will miss me too
When tomorrow starts without me please try to understand
That an angel came and called my name and took me by the hand
The Angel said my place was ready in Heaven far above
And that I would have to leave behind all those I Dearly Love
But when I walked through Heaven’s Gates
I felt so much at home when GOD looked down
and smiled at me from his golden throne
He said This Is Eternity and all I promised you
Today for life on earth is done but here it starts a new
I promise no tomorrow for today will always last
And since each day is the exact same way
There is no longing for the past
So when tomorrow starts without me
Do not think we’re apart for every time you
think of me remember I’m right here in your heart