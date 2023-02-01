Ava Elizabeth Jauregui

Ava Elizabeth Jauregui

1/22/2010 — 1/25/2023

Ava passed away on January 25, 2023. She passed peacefully in her home in San Antonio next to her mom and little sister.

A viewing will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Ballard Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10:00 am, Friday, February 3, 2023, at Christ Church with burial at South Park Cemetery.

Ava was a ray of sunshine, she had an adorable sense of style, a beauty unmatched, the sweetest heart with a witty sense of humor. Ava lit up any room she was in and added a touch of kindness with every encounter. Her fight against cancer was a choice of her own, she loved life and wanted to live. Through many pokes, surgeries, and radiation sessions she never made a fuss and kept a brave face. She was always looking forward to being home with her siblings and her cats. Ava was a sweet and simple girl, and it didn’t take a lot to make her happy. She always loved when her family would visit and she liked to see new cities, but her simple pleasures were being at home watching Tik Tok, playing Love and Pies, or just watching American Dad, Rick and Morty or a good ol rom com. Her favorite music artists were Olivia Rodrigo, Jennifer Lopez, and Sam Smith. Ava was robbed from us at such a young age, but her dreams were to become a chef or have her own bakery and call it ABC’s (Ava’s Beautiful Creation’s).

Ava is survived by her mother Elizabeth Jauregui (Garza); twin brother Noah; little sister Devanny, and big brother Tommy. Her grandma Tina McLaughlin, Aunt Evita Detrich and husband Jeremy; cousins Savannah Detrich, Diamond Jauregui, Chloe Jauregui, Brandon Robinson, Malia Robinson, Xavier Torres, and Azia Torres. Grandpa Michael Jauregui. Grandma Rosalia Garza, Cosme Garza and the rest of the Garza and Martinez family. 

Ava is preceded in death by her aunt Tess Jauregui and baby cousin Haven.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are her brothers Tommy and Noah, uncle Jeremy, cousins Xavier, Brandon, and Jordan.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.

WHEN TOMORROW STARTS WITHOUT ME

When tomorrow starts without me and I’m not here to see

If the sun should rise and find your eyes all filled with tears for me

I wish you wouldn’t cry the way you did today

While thinking of the many things we did not get to say

I know how much you love me as much as I love you

Each time that you think of me I know you will miss me too

When tomorrow starts without me please try to understand

That an angel came and called my name and took me by the hand

The Angel said my place was ready in Heaven far above

And that I would have to leave behind all those I Dearly Love

But when I walked through Heaven’s Gates

I felt so much at home when GOD looked down

and smiled at me from his golden throne

He said This Is Eternity and all I promised you

Today for life on earth is done but here it starts a new

I promise no tomorrow for today will always last

And since each day is the exact same way

There is no longing for the past

So when tomorrow starts without me

Do not think we’re apart for every time you

think of me remember I’m right here in your heart

To plant a tree in memory of Ava Jauregui as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.