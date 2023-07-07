Ava Leanita Alldredge Langford passed away on March 3, 2023 in Farmington, NM. She was born on January 30, 1942 in Iraan, Texas to Jesse Robert Alldredge & Mary Emma Lee Drinkard. Leanita had a sister, Katie Rice (Ron) of Roswell, NM and brother, James Vaughn “JV” Alldredge of Ardmore, Oklahoma. She also had a half-sister, Brooksie Nell Davidson “Mugs”.
Leanita grew up in Goldsmith, Texas and graduated from Odessa High in 1960. She attended Cosmetology School and moved to Ruidoso, New Mexico where she met her future husband. (Dennis) Wayne Langford & Leanita were married on July 13, 1962. They were married for 55 years.
Leanita also lived in Capitan before moving to Roswell, NM where she lived for more than 40 years. She was a faithful member of the Country Club Road Church of Christ. She made many friends and enjoyed serving in the church and being active in the community. One of her favorite times of year was organizing the craft activities for VBS. Leanita also learned sign-language to support the deaf ministry at church and made some dear friends.
Leanita had several jobs and enjoyed helping children. She worked at Magic Dragon Playschool as a pre-school teacher. She later became a Title I Reading Associate for Roswell Public School District. She worked for the schools until she retired.
Crafting was one of Leanita’s many hobbies. She would always try something new. She was a charter member of Zia Extension Club where she passed on this love for crafting and homemaking skills. She made lots of friendships that passed the test of time.
Leanita made pottery and enjoyed many years with the Pecos Valley Potters Guild where she mastered her craft and sold to many people all over the country.
Leanita had 2 daughters, Sherri Bussell of Farmington, NM and Ramona Becker (Dieter) of Alamogordo, NM. Leanita also had a bonus daughter, Tess White of Roswell, NM.
Other family members include 5 grandchildren; Shane Clarke (Trisha) of Farmington, NM; Samantha Patterson (Philip) of Denver, CO; Brandon Clarke (Hannah) of Farmington, NM; Ty Bussell (Amanda) of Roswell, NM & Zoey White of Roswell, NM. She also had 2 great granddaughters: Mila & Maci. Extended family include many nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
Leanita was preceded in death by her parents, sister, half-sister and husband.
A graveside service will be held on July 13, 2023 at 10:00 am at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Ruidoso, NM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the New Mexico Children’s Home in Portales, NM or to Zia Extension Club.