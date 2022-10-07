07/02/1941 — 06/28/2022
Barbara Ann Isler, 80, passed away on June 28, 2022, in Fountain Hills, Arizona.
Barbara was born in Long Beach, California on July 2, 1941.
Barbara was a long time resident of Roswell, New Mexico until her retirement when she moved to Scottsdale, Arizona to be closer to her son Michael. She moved to Roswell in 1958 from Bordeaux, France where her father worked on an American Air Base. She graduated from Saint Peter’s High School in 1959. She was married to Bill Isler and had three children.
Barbara was a dedicated homemaker and mother for many years before pursuing a career with Newman Outdoor Advertising.
She was preceded in death by former husband Bill Isler, her brother Robert Herbain, and parents Dorothy and Robert Herbain.
She is survived by her three children: Kelly and husband Neil Harvey and their sons Liam, Brady and Gavin; Michael and wife Tanya and their daughters Campbell and Marlo; and Mark and wife Kelly and their daughters Reagan and Ramsey.
A private family memorial will be held at South Park Cemetery, October 22, 2022.