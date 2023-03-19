Mrs. Barbara M. Mayes, age 59, passed away Friday morning, March 3, 2023 in Mesa, AZ.
Barbara “Barbee” Marie Niec was born in Cleveland, OH on October 29, 1963 to Raymond and Vivian Niec. She had 6 older siblings and 1 younger sibling. In 1971, her family moved to Roswell, NM. She attended Monterrey Elementary School, Mountain View Middle School, and Roswell High School.
Barbee met and fell in love with Steven “Dewayne” Mayes in 1978. Dewayne and Barbee were married in Roswell in 1985. They had 2 children, Heather M. Mayes and Steven D. Mayes Jr. In 1991, they moved their family to Phoenix, AZ.
Barbee was known as “Barb” to her closest friends and family, and as “Gramma” to her grandchildren. Barbee enjoyed listening to music, going to concerts, and dancing around her house. She will be remembered as a great person, with a big heart; always willing to go out of her way to help others.
Barbee was preceded in death by her husband, Dewayne Mayes; her parents, Raymond and Vivian Niec; her mother-in-law Pearlene McPherson, her fathers-in-law Buddy McPherson and Cleo Mayes.
Barbee will be remembered by her 2 children; Heather and Todd Nakagawa of Phoenix, AZ; Steven Mayes Jr. and Kristina Stark of Mesa, AZ; 4 grandchildren; Trinity Peterson-Mayes, Noah Mayes, TJ Nakagawa, and Graci Nakagawa. She also leaves behind 3 brothers, 4 sisters, 1 sister-in-law, 3 brothers-in-law, 32 nieces and nephews, and 62 great nieces and nephews.
Barbee’s family will serve as pallbearers.
The family will be accepting visitation for Barbee from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Friday, March 24, 2023. A Funeral Service for Barbee will be held at 9:00AM, Saturday, March 25, 2023 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel followed by interment at South Park Cemetery with Pastor Tim Arlett officiating.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel.