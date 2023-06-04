Barney L. Durham, 80, of Amarillo, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors of Canyon.
Barney was born October 8, 1942 in Roswell, New Mexico to Melvin and Nora (Flournoy) Durham. He graduated from Roswell High School. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard.
Barney was a new car dealer in Santa Fe and Roswell for many years.
Barney enjoyed flying and he loved life. He especially loved his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by all of his siblings, Billy Durham, Johnny Durham, Bobby Durham, and Cyloma Durham.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Shorlette “Charlie” Durham; son, Barney Durham, Jr. and wife, Colleen; grandchildren, Jade, Bryce, and Brayden Durham; step-granddaughter, Kaylyn Rogers; and step-sons, Richard Rogers and Randy Rogers.
The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.