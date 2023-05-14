A Rosary for Barry Alan Mathison, age 54, of Roswell, NM, will be recited at 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 20, 2023 ,followed by a Memorial Mass Celebration at 11:30 AM, at Assumption Catholic Church. Inurnment will take place following the service at Assumption Columbarium. Barry passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Lubbock, TX surrounded by the love of his family.
Barry was born December 24, 1968, to Norman and Alma (Schmitz) Mathison in Glenwood, MN.
Barry grew up in rural Minnesota on the family farm, learning how to do just about anything. If he didn't know how to do something, he figured it out and that carried on throughout his life.
Barry moved to Roswell, NM in 1984, his sophomore year of high school. He attended Goddard High School and graduated in 1987. He enlisted in the United States Army after graduation and served in the National Guard. He was very proud to serve his country, even if only for a short time.
He attended Assumption Catholic Church, where he met his wife, Kendra. They were married on April 25, 1992.
Barry then attended Parker College of Chiropractic in Dallas, TX and earned his Doctorate of Chiropractic. After graduation, Barry and Kendra moved back to Roswell to start his practice and their family.
Barry was an active member of Assumption Catholic Church. He taught various classes, including Theology of the Body to high school aged young men and the marriage class for RCIA. He also volunteered many hours at All Saints Catholic School.
Barry loved his chosen profession and loved helping his patients through adjustments and counseling them on how to maintain their adjustment. He had a special gift and shared it with so many. If you know, you know....'Stretch your hamstrings!'
Barry enjoyed serving the community of Roswell. He was an active member of the Pecos Valley Rotary Club for many years and earned the Paul Harris Fellow award. He served on Board of Directors for the Roswell Refuge for Battered Adults and most recently the Roswell Parks and Recreation Commission. Barry developed a passion for helping the youth in Roswell through sports. He started by helping coach his oldest son in baseball, then branched into helping coach his daughters in softball and then back to baseball to help coach his youngest son. He served on the Board of Directors for Noon Optimist Little League and was the Little League Regional Director for a short time. He also served as the regional coordinator for USSSA baseball. When he wasn't working at the fields or coaching, he loved just being a dad watching his children play baseball, soccer, and basketball.
Barry was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Alma Mathison; brother, Donnie Mathison; sister, Sharon Spanier, and sister, Janet Mathison.
Those left to cherish Barry’s memory are his wife, Kendra Mathison of Roswell, NM; sons, Logan Mathison of Carlsbad, NM, Michael Mathison of Roswell, NM; daughters, Emily Mathison of Lubbock, TX and Sarah Mathison of Lubbock, TX; brothers, Bob Mathison (Sande) of Belgrade, MN and Rick Mathison of Thayne, WY.
The family request in lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Barry’s name to Poor Clare Monastery of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 809 E. 19th Street, Roswell, NM 88201; All Saints Catholic School, 2700 N Kentucky Ave, Roswell, NM 88201, or any youth sport program of your choice.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com