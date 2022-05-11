Beatrice F Marquez, 61 passed away May 2, 2022 in El Paso, TX after battling a short illness. A viewing will be Thursday May 12, 2022 at 4:30pm and rosary Saturday May 14, 2022 at 1:00pm.
On June 14, 1960 Beatrice was born to the late Vicente Fuentez and Precilla Lucero Fuentez in Artesia, NM. She grew up in Dexter, NM and attended school there up until about her sophomore year. At the age of 18 she moved to Roswell with her young love Lupe Ruiz. Beatrice started buying her first and only home where she lived for over 40 years. Together they had Priscilla Ruiz on Dec 15, 1980.
Beatrice later met the love of her life and married soon after, Guero (Abelardo) Marquez. Guero helped raise Priscilla and together they had the late Jesus V Marquez on July 4, 1986 four years later Abelardo Marquez Jr. was born on September 11, 1990. Beatrice was a housewife for many years and enjoyed cooking, sewing, and taking care of her kids as well as her nephew and niece along with many others. Softball was a big part of her past time for many years. Hearing all the old softball stories she was the one to turn to if you needed anything from a simple hair tie or band-aid to an extra pair of shoes, etc.... Beatrice was a Tia to many whether is was through blood or not, and her door was always open. Beatrice lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with her kids, grandkids, family and friends, taking country cruises was a big part of her past, going to the Carreras (horse races) on Sundays, and cooking for family cookouts. She especially enjoyed her grandkids, they were the light of her life. Last year on May 2, 2021 God took home her son, Jesus V Marquez, we know half her heart died that day of his passing. She spent the last 11 years with her Amor Beto, whom she loved dearly.
Beatrice is survived by her companion Beto Mendoza and his children Crystal (Julian) Moreno, Natalie and Luis Mendoza children: Priscilla Ruiz and her husband Anthony Morales and Abelardo Marquez Jr.
Grandkids: Jose IV, Elijah, Donavan, Xavier, Josiah and Alicia Morales
Brother: Leroy Fuentez
Sister: Jeanette and her husband Elias Nieto and children Adelinne and Annabeth
Nephews: Corney Lucero his children Steven and Priscilla Lucero and Leroy Fuentez Jr and his daughter Amiah Fuentez
Niece: Melanie Fuentez and her children David Jr, Dominic and Hazel
Comadre: Dolores Contreras and her children Natalie, Lupito(Vera), Lucia and Audriana Contreras
Special family: Prima Lucita Fuentez and cousin Victor Fuentez
God Children: Veronica Pena and Anqelita Luevano
Close Friends: Margo Nunez and Amy Valdez
And numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends
Preceded in Death by Father: Vicente Fuentez
Mother: Precilla Lucero Fuentez
Son: Jesus V Marquez
Uncle: Victorio Fuentez
Compadre: Lupe Contreras
Special Friends: Olivia Jimenez, Abby Lopez, her loca Stella Cano and Mary Duarte. Honarary Pallbearers: Jose, Elijah, Donavan, Xavier, Josiah and Alicia Morales, David Jr., Dominic and Hazel Servantez and Amiah Fuentez.
Family and friends will gather at Beatrice’s house at 1211 E Walnut.
Obituary written by her Niece Melanie Fuentez