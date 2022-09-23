Benito Apodaca

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, Benny Apodaca, 81 years old of Roswell, NM passed away at home with his loving family at his side. He is now with angels in Heaven.
Benny was of the Catholic Faith. He was born on April 19, 1941, to Cruz and Frances Apodaca. Benny married Magdelena Alvarado on June 17, 1961, at St. John’s Catholic Church. They were married for 58 years. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving daughters Gracie Salcido and her husband Danny, Esther Aviles, Monica Ornelas and her husband Arthur, Alicia Apodaca and her husband Richard Griego, and Barbara Young and her husband Mark; grandchildren Christopher Salcido, Danielle Medina and her husband Johnny, Benjamin Salcido and his wife Taylor, Alliandra Ornelas, and Alexi Griego; great-grandchildren Julian Medina, Atiana Medina, Brielle Villa-Griego, Cassian Street, and Echo Grace.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother Cruz Apodaca, his sisters; Betty Arias, and Nora Franco, and his grandson; Daniel Ray Salcido.
A viewing will be held at 2:00 pm, on Sunday, September, 25, 2022 at Ballad Funeral Home Chapel. Followed by the Rosary from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Church Services will be held Monday, September 26, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at South Park Cemetery.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Danny Salcido, Arthur Ornelas, Richard Griego, Christopher Salcido, Benjamin Salcido, and Johnny Medina. Honorary pallbearers are Ector Alvarado, Perfecto Apodaca, and Ewaldo Apodaca.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory.