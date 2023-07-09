Benjamín González was born March 30, 1950, in Chihuahua, Chihuahua, México. His father, Merced González, was a participant in the U.S. Bracero Program, becoming a sponsored worker in the early 1950s. Merced was able to bring his wife, Francisca, and the rest of the family to the U.S. in 1954. The González family grew up in Roswell, New Mexico. Benjamín was the fourth child of 12 children. Benjamín became a naturalized citizen in 1972.
Benjamín attended ENMU-Portales, earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education/ administration. Teaching was his passion, he sought various avenues throughout his life to encourage children.
His first teaching job was in the early 1970’s at Pecos Elementary in Roswell, NM. Students knew him as the resident magician, performing magic tricks anytime the opportunity arose. He kept tarantulas and vinegarroons in his classroom terrarium to help educate children on their natural neighbors. He later taught at Mesa Middle School and served as principal at Chisum Elementary and Edgewood Elementary. Benjamín González finished his career in Las Cruces, NM, where he retired.
Benjamín met his wife Nancy in Roswell, NM. They joyfully raised their four boys encouraging them to play sports and excel in their activities. He gave his heart to his family, feeling it was important to spend quality, focused time with his children.
Benjamín will be remembered as a humanitarian, promoting the welfare of others. He lived a modest, dedicated working life generously donating his time, focus, and creativity. He was a naturalist raising multiple dogs, cats, goats, chickens, guinea hens, turkeys, ducks, fish, and a peaceful, native plant garden. Benjamín was an avid photographer taking daily photos of the Organ Mountains and the moon.
Benjamín passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. A celebration of his life was held Sunday, July 2, 2023 for family. His ashes will be spread in a private ceremony at a later date.
He was preceded in death by his parents Merced and Francisca González, his siblings Julian, María de los Ángeles and David. He is survived by his wife Nancy, their sons, Gene Michael (Robin), Rudy (Gwen), Greg (Nataleen), and Thomas (Jeannie), seven grandchildren: Alek, Kristian, Julián, Jada, Jalissa, Leara, Chance and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by eight siblings: Clotilde Lake (Kenneth), Isidro (Linda), Gloria, Frank (Marsha), Armando (Sharlene), Danny, Merced (Ruth), Robert, David's wife Mary Elizabeth, Nancy’s siblings Alice Villareal, Carmen Carrillo, Clara Alaniz, Robert Arias, Joe Arias, Richard Arias and numerous nieces and nephews.
His magical, loving spirit will always be celebrated!
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001.