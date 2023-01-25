Bennie Irene (Baxley) Shaw, 86, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her home in Hagerman, NM.
On December 28, 1936, Bennie was born to Pat and Inez (Neal) Baxley in Cardiff, CA. She graduated from Artesia High School in 1955. She married Billy Ray Shaw on March 16, 1956, in Roswell. Bennie and Bill lived and raised their two sons in Hagerman, where they were both active and well-loved community members. She devotedly served the First Baptist Church of Hagerman for many years as a board member, pianist, choir director, and beloved Sunday School teacher. Bennie was the loudest and the proudest fan of her Hagerman Bobcats, cheering them on long after her sons and nephew had graduated high school. Prior to her recent retirement from H&R Block as a tax specialist of over twenty years, Bennie had also spent several years as a beautician and as a longtime administrative assistant in the Hagerman Municipal School System. She dearly loved her family and was especially devoted to her granddaughters, grandson, and ten great-grandchildren. Bennie loved a good road trip with her sisters, a family game of "Scratch" or "Five thousand," singing in church, and a good glass of sweet tea. After 66 years of marriage, Bennie and Bill were blessed to enter into their eternal glory together, just one day apart.
Bennie was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters: Thresia Boans and Nancy Baxley.
She is survived by sons: Casey Shaw (Faye) of Livingston, LA and
Jay Shaw (Kimberly, deceased) of Hagerman, NM; grandchildren: Mara
Poe (Jonathan) of Walker, LA, Aubrie Forbes (Mitchel) of Moreauville, LA, Cassie
Holland (Wade) of Walker, LA, Adam Jones (Angel) of Walker, LA, Katie Reyes
(Dr. Jose) of Chicago, IL, Camille Shaw of Jarrell, TX, and Madalyn Shaw of Jarrell, TX; siblings include sister Joyce Hammock of Holdenville, OK, and brothers Clyde Baxley (Louise) of Tucson, AZ, Donald Baxley (Roxie) of Rockingham, NC, Montie Baxley (Charlotte) of Hobbs, NM and Carl Baxley (Cheryl) of Hobbs, NM; great-grandchildren include Thaddeus and Jemma Poe, Everlie Forbes, Owen and Taysom Holland, Adaline, Annie, Allison, and Ely Jones and Emilia Shaw. Bennie had numerous nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
A combined memorial service for Bennie and Bill will be held at First Baptist Church of Hagerman on Saturday, January 28th, at 2:00 pm with their nephews, Jimmy and Toby Baxley, and "Brother Herb" Gage officiating.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the Hagerman and Dexter EMT Departments, and to Lali Munoz, Bennie's beloved friend and caretaker.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to First Baptist Church of Hagerman, or any charity of your choosing, in their honor.
Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with the Shaw family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Billy’s tribute is written in his honor by his family.